Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: MK Stalin Or Vijay — Who Is The Top Choice For CM? Axis My India Exit Poll Reveals

Who will form the next government in Tamil Nadu and who will become the Chief Minister will be known in just a few days. Exit polls, however, predicted a neck-and-neck contest between the ruling DMK and the debutant TVK. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the DMK-led alliance headed by M. K. Stalin is projected to win between 92 and 110 seats.

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is expected to secure between 98 and 120 seats, making it a strong contender in its first electoral outing.

The AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the BJP, is predicted to win around 22 to 32 seats.

Polling for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu was held on April 23, recording an impressive voter turnout of over 85%.

ALSO READ | Exit Polls Breakdown: What Trends Reveal in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala And Puducherry

Preferred CM Choice

— According to the exit poll, actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder-chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has emerged as the top choice for the Chief Minister's post. He is contesting from two constituencies—Perambur (Chennai) and Trichy East — both currently held by the DMK.

— Incumbent Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is the second most preferred choice, securing 35% support.

— Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami ranks third in the projections.

— Around 3% of respondents said that Senthamizhan Seeman, leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), is their preferred choice for Chief Minister.

— BJP leader K. Annamalai, a former state unit chief, ranks fourth with 2% preference.

— About 1% of respondents either chose other candidates or said they were undecided.

ALSO READ: Axis My India Exit Poll: Shashi Tharoor Ranks 10th For CM Choice In Kerala. Top Choice Is....

Vote Share

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the DMK-led alliance and Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are projected to secure around 35% vote share each, with a margin of about 2%.

The AIADMK-led alliance is expected to receive approximately 23% of the vote share.

Senthamizhan Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) may secure around 3% votes, while other parties and candidates could account for up to 4%.

TVK Women's First Choice

The exit poll suggests that TVK has a stronger appeal among women voters, with 38% preferring Vijay's party.

This is followed by the DMK-led alliance at 34% and the AIADMK-led alliance at 20%.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll: Vijay's TVK Top Choice of Educated Voters, Shows Axis My India Survey

Rural vs Urban Voters

According to the exit poll, among urban voters, 38% preferred TVK, while 33% of rural voters supported the party.

The DMK-led alliance remained the 35% preferred choice in both urban and rural areas.

The AIADMK-led alliance was chosen by 21% of urban voters and 25% of rural voters.

NTK garnered 2% support in urban areas and 3% in rural regions.

Around 4% of voters in both urban and rural areas opted for other parties or candidates.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.