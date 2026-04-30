Axis My India Exit Poll: Shashi Tharoor Ranks 10th For CM Choice In Kerala. Top Choice Is....

As the exit poll predicted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to defeat the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Kerala Assembly elections, speculations have been growing about who will become the state's next Chief Minister.

While the current Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, remains optimistic about securing a third term, an exit poll conducted by Axis My India, led by Pradeep Gupta, has highlighted leading contenders for the top post.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the UDF is projected to win between 78 and 90 seats, while the LDF is expected to secure 49 to 62 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), attempting to expand its presence in the state's traditionally bipolar political landscape, is predicted to win between 0 and 3 seats.

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Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's name also figured among the leaders who the people want to be the next CM.

Kerala recorded a voter turnout exceeding 78%, about four percentage points higher than in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The finals results of the Kerala Assembly Elections will be out on Monday, May 4.

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Who Is The Preferred CM Choice?

— According to the exit poll predictions, incumbent Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leads the preference chart with 33% support. He is seeking re-election from the Dharmadom Assembly constituency.

— Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan, contesting from Paravur, ranks second with 21% preference.

— Around 11% of respondents said they would prefer any candidate from the UDF.

— 9% of people favored a candidate from the NDA for the Chief Minister's post.

— While senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala secured 8% support, 5% of respondents expressed willingness to back any candidate from the LDF.

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— Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union minister and BJP's Kerala chief, remained the choice of 4% of respondents. He is contesting from the Nemom constituency, which is witnessing a three-cornered contest.

— Congress leader K. C. Venugopal garnered 3% preference, while another 3% of respondents either chose other candidates or remained undecided.

— Former Kerala health minister K. K. Shailaja received 2% support.

— Interestingly, only one percent of people opted to vote for Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as their choice.

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