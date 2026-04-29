Assam Exit Polls 2026: BJP Headed For Two-Third Majority Win, Congress Decimated, Shows Poll Of Polls

The poll of exit polls for the 126 member Assam Assembly is pointing to a comfortable return to power for the ruling alliance with BJP+ projected to win 92 seats, while Congress+ likely to secure 29 seats.

The aggregated projections, based on seven major exit poll agencies, indicate a clear edge for the BJP-led NDA, with most surveys clustering in the 85–100 seat range, well above the majority mark of 64.

Congress and its allies, meanwhile, appear confined largely to the 20–35 seat bracket.

What the key exit polls say:

Axis My India: One of the most closely tracked pollsters projects BJP+ at 88–100 seats, suggesting a decisive mandate, while Congress+ is seen at 24–36 seats.

Janmat Polls: Estimates BJP+ between 87–98 seats, with Congress+ trailing at 29–30 seats, indicating a narrower but still clear gap.

JVC: Places BJP+ in the 88–101 seat range—among the higher projections—while Congress+ is seen at 23–33 seats, reinforcing the trend of a strong NDA lead.

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Kamakhya Analytics: Forecasts BJP+ at 85–95 seats, with Congress+ between 26–39 seats, one of the relatively better showings for the opposition.

Matrize: Also gives BJP+ 85–95 seats, while pegging Congress+ at 25–32 seats, broadly in line with the consensus range.

Peoples Insight: Predicts BJP+ at 88–96 seats, with Congress+ at 30–34 seats, indicating a slightly stronger opposition presence but still short of competitiveness.

Poll Diary: Offers one of the widest ranges, projecting BJP+ at 86–101 seats and Congress+ at 15–26 seats, suggesting a potential worst-case scenario for the opposition.

Source BJP+ CONG+ AIUDF+ OTH Axis My India 88-100 24-36 0-0 0-3 Janmat polls 87-98 29-30 0-0 0-0 JVC 88-101 23-33 2-5 0-0 KAMAKHYA ANALYTICS 85-95 26-39 0-0 0-3 Matrize 85-95 25-32 0-0 6-12 Peoples Insight 88-96 30-34 0-0 2-4 Poll Diary 86-101 15-26 0-0 0-0 Poll of Exit Polls 92 29 1 4

Across pollsters, the trend is consistent: the BJP-led alliance is poised for a third straight term, with projections indicating a “comfortable majority” and sustained political dominance in the state.

While exit polls are not always precise and can vary in seat estimates, the convergence of multiple agencies around a clear BJP lead strengthens the overall signal ahead of counting day.

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