Waaree Energies Shares Tumble Nearly 9% After Q4 Results, Dividend

Shares of Waaree Energies dropped after the opening bell today, April 30 as the company announced financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Waaree Energies share price dipped up to 8.9% to Rs 3,183.2 apiece. The scrip was trading 8.46 % down by 9:30 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 1.24%. The shares last closed 1.43 % higher at Rs 3,502.9 apiece, while Nifty 50 was up 0.76%.

The company announced quarterly results on Wednesday, April 29 following the market hours.

Waaree Energies Q4 Results

The firm's net profit surged 71% to Rs 1,061 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26 from Rs 619 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing.Waaree Energies revenue stood at Rs 8,480 crore on an year on year basis, compared to Rs 4,004 crore in the previous fiscal. Waaree Energies EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose 80% to Rs 1,577 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 923 crore in the same period previous year. The company's Ebitda margin contracted to 18.6% from 23%.

Waaree Energies will also raise funds up to Rs 10,000 crore via equity shares and non-convertible debentures along with warrants and "any other eligible securities convertible into equity shares of the company", to raise Rs 10,000 crore.

Waaree Energies Dividend

In addition to quarterly results, Waaree Energies declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share on Wednesday.

"Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share of Rs. 10 each at the rate of 20% for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Company," the filing read.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.