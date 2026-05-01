Stock Market Holiday On May 1: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Maharashtra Day 2026?

Stock market investors should note that trading will remain suspended on Friday, May 1, for Maharashtra Day 2026. Both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE will be closed, leading to a pause in equity, derivatives, and currency market activity.

The suspension of activity extends to the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) platform. Operations at the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), however, will follow a modified schedule. The exchange is slated to remain shut during the morning session, spanning 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., before resuming activities for the evening session from 5 p.m. until 11:55 p.m.

What is Maharashtra Day?

May 1 is observed as Maharashtra Day every year when the state officially gained statehood. It was done following the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act in Parliament on linguistic lines on May 1, 1960. Since then, the day has been celebrated with official events and public celebrations across the state, making it a designated holiday for banks, schools, government offices and financial institutions in the state.

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Other Stock Market Holidays In 2026

As per the NSE, investors can expect eight additional weekday market holidays through the remainder of the calendar year. The markets also remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Following the Maharashtra Day break, here is the full list of upcoming market holidays this year:

May 28: Bakri Id (Thursday)

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

October 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

November 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

November 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

December 25: Christmas (Friday)

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Stock Market To Remain Open On Nov. 8

It is worth noting that the stock markets will remain open for a special session on Nov. 8, though it falls on a Sunday. A special ‘Muhurat Trading' session will be held on this day due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The timings for the Muhurat trading session will be notified by the BSE and NSE separately ahead of Diwali.

Stock Market Timings In India

On regular trading days, the stock market operates on a structured schedule. Market timings of the equities segment are given below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

(With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.)

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

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