The Indian stock markets are closed today, November 24, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are observing a holiday today in accordance with the exchanges' 2026 holiday calendar.

The holiday means that investors and traders will not be able to undertake regular equity market transactions on either exchange. Trading in equity derivatives, including futures and options (F&O), will also remain suspended for the day.

Why Are Stock Markets Closed Today?

November 24 has been designated as a trading holiday in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

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The occasion is also known as Gurpurab and is celebrated by Sikh communities across India and abroad. The holiday is included in the official trading holiday schedules published by the stock exchanges.

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Are NSE And BSE Open For Trading Today?

No. Both NSE and BSE are closed for regular trading today. The holiday applies to the equity segment as well as equity derivatives. Currency derivatives and other exchange segments will follow their respective holiday schedules.

Investors should also note that orders placed during the market holiday today will not be executed in the regular trading session. Trading activity is expected to resume on the next working day, which is tomorrow, November 25.

When Will Stock Markets Reopen?

The NSE and BSE are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, November 25, following the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday. Regular equity trading will resume at 9:15 am on Wednesday.

Is MCX Also Closed Today?

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) follows a separate trading schedule. Its morning session will remain closed today, while the evening session is scheduled to operate, subject to the exchange's applicable timings and announcements. Investors and traders are advised to check the respective exchange notifications for segment-specific updates before placing orders.

The next scheduled full-day trading holiday after November 24 is Christmas, on December 25, 2026, according to the NSE holiday calendar.

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