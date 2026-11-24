Ramayana collected Rs 12.70 crore net in India on its third Monday, down 64.3% from Rs 35.60 crore on Sunday. The film averaged Rs 8,091 per show across 15,696 screenings on Day 19, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Hindi version accounted for nearly 73% of Monday's domestic takings, collecting Rs 9.25 crore across 13,442 shows with 14.9% occupancy. The Malayalam version recorded the highest occupancy at 38.1%, earning Rs 1.50 crore from 826 shows.

The Kannada version collected Rs 85 lakh from 438 shows with 26.4% occupancy, while the Tamil version earned Rs 80 lakh from 565 shows with 26.8% occupancy. The Telugu version brought in Rs 30 lakh from 425 shows with 18.1% occupancy.

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Monday's takings lifted the film's India net collection to Rs 955.45 crore. Ramayana has grossed Rs 1,141.65 crore in India and Rs 563 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,704.65 crore.

Ramayana collected Rs 955.45 crore net and Rs 1,141.65 crore gross in India through Day 19. The film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 1,689.50 crore at the end of Day 18. It played across 15,696 shows in India on Day 19.

About Ramayana

Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil.

The film's music has been composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team. It also features actors Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, among others.

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