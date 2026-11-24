An unidentified person pelted stones at the Mumbai-bound Duronto Express near Nagpur on Monday, damaging the outer glass pane of a window in the A2 coach, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Central Railway's Nagpur Division said. No injuries were reported.

The incident took place on November 23 near Manish Nagar, beyond Ajni Railway Station, ANI reported. The train continued its journey without interruption. Temporary repairs to the damaged window were carried out near Wardha Railway Station, the Central Railway PRO said.

The railway official did not say whether a case had been regstered or whether anyone had been identified.

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Second Such Incident In Two Months

The latest incident comes less than two months after a similar attack on the same train. On Friday night, September 25, the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express (Train No. 12290) came under attack in the Borkhedi-Sindhi section of Maharashtra.

The train was travelling towards Mumbai when the incident occurred at around 8.30 p.m., shortly after it crossed Borkhedi station.

Railways said the window glass of coaches A-1, B-2 and B-5 cracked after the train passed Borkhedi, and that no passenger sustained any injury or loss. A case was registered and an investigation was launched to find those responsible.

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Railway teams also checked nearby areas of Borkhedi and Brahmani villages and questioned the Police Patil and local residents.

Some social media posts at the time claimed that passengers had been hurt. One Instagram post claimed that four passengers were injured.

A Recurring Problem

Stone-pelting on moving trains is a recurring safety concern for the Railways. It was not the first attack on the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express. In another case, a windowpane in the train's A-1 coach was shattered by stone-pelting in the Igatpuri-Kasara Ghat section near Nashik, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a suspect.

The Railways has repeatedly appealed to residents along tracks to help curb such acts, and pelting stones at a train is an offence under the Railways Act.

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