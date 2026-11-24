Eleven days after Jensen Huang resigned, he was back at Nvidia. Donald Trump helped bring him back. The President's investment portfolio stood to benefit, too.

The crisis began publicly on November 8, when Huang admitted to an extramarital affair in a note to employees. More revelations followed, including a relationship with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy. On November 12, he resigned as president, chief executive and a board member. Nvidia appointed finance chief Colette Kress as interim CEO and began looking for a successor.

This was not just another corner-office scandal. Nvidia is a dominant supplier of the chips powering the AI boom. Uncertainty about its leadership shook a market heavily invested in that boom continuing. The sell-off spread beyond the company.

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Then came the reversal.

On November 23, Nvidia announced that its board had unanimously agreed to bring Huang back. The company cited “input from senior levels of the United States government” and said it was confident his return “poses no national security risk.” Its independent investigation, however, would continue.

Trump claimed credit. Nvidia shares surged more than 30%. And a president who had pushed for the comeback had a personal financial interest in the result.

According to a Financial Times analysis of his ethics disclosures, Trump could have held between 32,000 and 370,000 Nvidia shares at the end of September. If he retained those holdings, the comeback rally could have added between $1.3 million and $15 million to their value in a day.

That is a potential paper gain. Under the FT's maximum-holding estimate, his stake would have lost about $42 million from its earlier peak before the rebound.

There is another gap: the public disclosures used in that calculation cover transactions only through September. They do not show what Trump bought or sold in October or November, the period encompassing the entire crisis. His exact exposure when he intervened remains unknown.

But the conflict-of-interest question does not depend on knowing his portfolio down to the last share. Trump pressed for a leadership change at a company in which he had a substantial disclosed investment. The board cited government input in reversing course. The shares then soared.

The White House says independent advisers manage Trump's investments without his input.

Lawmakers from both parties have challenged Huang's reinstatement. The board's assurances have not ended scrutiny of either the national-security concerns or Washington's role in resolving them.

Back at Nvidia, Huang promised employees a fresh start: “I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around.”

Nvidia has its chief executive back. Trump has a corporate rescue to claim, and an investment that may have rebounded with it. What he actually gained from the upheaval is still an unanswered question.

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