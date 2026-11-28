India's banking regulator is stepping up scrutiny of the nation's $247 billion gold-loan sector as a sharp drop in bullion prices erodes the collateral that lenders demand from borrowers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Reserve Bank of India's supervisory officers have reviewed early indicators of stress, asset quality and loan amounts against pledged gold, the people said, asking not to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Banks and shadow lenders can lend as much as 85% of the metal's value, and the RBI has been checking protectively if this is being breached, though no evidence has been found yet, the people said. The RBI did not immediately respond to an emailed query.

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The regulator's stricter watch coincides with signs of distress among borrowers that shadow lenders spotted in the quarter ended September. An amended rule that barred deferred interest repayment has also contributed to delinquencies. The pressure has mounted as gold collapsed 30% since its January peak, with the rout accelerating in recent weeks on expectations of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve.

A record rally in the precious metal had fanned the borrowing boom. The gold lending industry expanded almost fivefold in five years to 23 trillion rupees ($247 billion), with about 60% of the market still informal, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. on Friday. The segment accounts for about 2.5% of India's bank credit as of September, limiting any systemic risk.

The stress in gold credit portfolios is expected to persist over the next few quarters, the people said.

A drop in gold prices can leave loans insufficiently backed, forcing borrowers to pledge additional collateral or repay part of their debt. A prolonged decline increases the risk of delinquencies, potentially leaving lenders including IIFL Finance Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. exposed to losses.

IIFL Finance's nonperforming assets in the gold portfolio edged higher to 0.9% of total loans as of end-September, from 0.6% in the prior quarter, according to its quarterly result disclosures. At Bajaj Finance, India's biggest shadow lender, the share of gold loans facing repayment stress rose to 2.02% from 1.87%, filings showed.

Piramal Finance CEO Jairam Sridharan said in an analyst call last month that gold loans are emerging as an important area of emerging risk.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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