Some weeks, the market story is in the numbers. This week, it was in the rules: who must follow them, who gets to bend them and who picks up the bill. In Santa Clara, Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO just 11 days after resigning, helped by a nudge from the White House. Wall Street rewarded him with a record $950 billion one-day jump in Nvidia's market value. On Dalal Street, the reception for a promoter's exit was far colder. APL Apollo has lost about 29% since its deal with Tata Steel was announced, and SEBI is now asking questions.

Governance was on trial elsewhere too, as battles over control and inheritance at the Tata, TVS, Kalyani and Kapur groups play out in court. And foreign investors, net sellers for most of 2026, have come rushing back, pumping in about Rs 1.28 lakh crore so far in November. The experts' tune has changed with the market's mood. Here is how the dots join.

Too Big To Follow The Rules?

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The week began with the return of Nvidia boss Jensen Huang. He walked into the company's Santa Clara headquarters to loud applause, without his trademark black leather jacket. He apologised and promised to be a better CEO the second time around, and one employee hugged him. The loudest applause came from the markets. Nvidia's stock closed up 31.5% on the day his return was announced, adding about $950 billion in market value, the largest one-day gain for any company in history. It took the Nasdaq up 6.5% with it. Only six days earlier, chairman Harvey Jones had told analysts the board did not intend to bring Huang back. It changed its mind after what it called "input from senior levels of the United States government", and President Trump says he spoke to the board directly.

That raises a question: do the rules not apply to those who are too big to fail? From a corporate governance perspective, an alleged affair with a direct reportee, and a reported relationship with another employee, are huge red flags. That holds even if the board, citing Washington's assurances, now says his return poses no national security risk. Would Jensen have made a comeback if he were not so highly regarded by his peers and by the people in power in Washington? More importantly, will he continue to have a free hand?

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Net Worth: Nvidia CEO's Fortune Jumps $33 Billion In A Day After Wall Street Comeback

Why This Matters To Us

Glaring exceptions to corporate governance violations set a poor global precedent. And whatever happens to the AI trade has a direct impact on Indian markets.

A Rare Lose-Lose Deal?

Corporate governance questions grew louder in India too. A two-part deal between APL Apollo Tubes and Tata Steel appeared to leave minority shareholders with a company weighed down by acquisition debt, while promoter Sanjay Gupta stands to walk away with a hefty cheque: Rs 15,510 crore for his family's 26.6% stake. Gupta made several emotional statements that he would stay involved with APL Apollo after his exit, but he never clearly said how, and investors weren't convinced.

The stock has lost about 29% since the deal was announced. The buyer has not escaped unscathed either. Tata Steel had to answer questions on why the deal was structured in such a convoluted way: APL Apollo first buys Tata Steel's tubes and colour-coated businesses for Rs 28,000 crore, and Tata Steel then takes control of APL Apollo. Facing shareholder pushback, Tata Steel now says it will re-examine the structure. SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says the regulator is looking into the deal, with minority shareholders' interests a priority. We may not have heard the last of this saga. As one commentator quipped, it's easy to structure a win-win deal; pulling off a lose-lose deal is a rarity.

Family Sagas And Succession Battles

Succession battles in Indian business families and conglomerates are not new, but the list of storied names facing them keeps growing. While the Tata battle reached the courts this week, Lakshmi Venu has demanded one-third of her father's estate in the TVS Group. From the Kalyani family that runs Bharat Forge to the family of the late Sunjay Kapur, the fight for inheritance continues.

So far these legal battles do not appear to have dented the share prices of the listed companies, but they are a reputational risk to businesses built over decades. There is a lesson for business families too: decide succession well in advance, and fairly, to avoid a painful outcome.

FIIs Change Direction, And So Does The Tune

How things can change in a matter of weeks. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought Indian shares in 18 straight sessions, putting in about Rs 1.28 lakh crore in November alone, one of their strongest months ever. JPMorgan estimates up to $100 billion more could come in if global funds simply move their India holdings back up to benchmark weight. Nifty targets for December 2027 have moved up too: 29,000 at JPMorgan (31,000 in its bull case) and 28,000 at Citi. Meanwhile India has climbed back to fifth place among the world's stock markets, at about $5.4 trillion. The question is whether India can be positioned as the anti-AI trade. Most experts I spoke to this week believe Nifty's gains could be capped from here. Even so, the recent cooling of oil prices (if it holds), a stronger rupee and robust quarterly results may be enough to keep foreign money coming.

Counting on the AI trade to crack may not be enough. What has clearly changed is the tune. The same experts who were bemoaning the lack of innovation and growth in Indian companies are now happy to talk about how slow and steady wins the race.

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