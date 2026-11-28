The Bombay High Court's refusal to stay or defer the November 30 Tata Sons board meeting was not a determination on the merits of the dispute over affirmative voting rights. The court's consideration was limited to whether Tata Trusts had established sufficient urgency, irreparable injury and balance of convenience to warrant an interim injunction preventing a board meeting on Nov 30.

The arguments were considered against the specific items on the board's agenda.

Confirmation of minutes does not validate resolutions

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Senior Advocate Abhishek Manusinghvi argued on behalf of the Trusts that the November 30 agenda included confirmation of the minutes of the September 17 meeting, at which N Chandrasekaran was reappointed despite Noel Tata withholding his affirmative vote.

Senior counsel for Tata Sons Harish Salve conceded that confirmation of minutes is a procedural exercise and is distinct from approval or validation of the resolutions recorded in them. Even if the minutes were confirmed, the Trusts could still challenge the legality of the resolutions in court.

This weakened the argument that confirmation of the minutes would cause irreversible prejudice or extinguish the Trusts' legal remedies.

Chandrasekaran's term begins only in February 2027

The Trusts also sought protection against N. Chandrasekaran's September 17 reappointment being confirmed at the forthcoming meeting, despite this reappointment, they argued, being contrary to Tata Sons' Articles of Association which provide that no such agenda can be voted on by the board without the majority affirmative vote of the Trusts' nominee directors. Noel Tata withheld his affirmative vote at the September 17 meeting, while Venu Srinivasan, the second Trust nominee, provided it.

Salve pointed out that Chandrasekaran's new term would commence only in February 2027. There was, therefore, time for the legality of the September decision to be examined before the reappointment took effect. The November 30 meeting did not, by itself, foreclose that challenge.

RBI listing timeline leaves room for legal recourse

The listing issue was another important consideration. The RBI has required Tata Sons to submit a listing plan by December 11, making the November 30 board agenda relevant to the company's regulatory response.

However, Harish Salve argued that even if the listing process proceeded without obstacles, Tata Sons would only become a listed company by autumn 2027. The December deadline concerned submission of a plan, not completion of the listing. He also argued that failure to meet the December 11 deadline would lead to non-compliance with the RBI's directive.

The argument was that any resolutions found legally defective could be challenged before the actual listing took place.

Trusts retain shareholder voting power

Tata Sons also argued that any eventual listing would require shareholder approval. The Trusts collectively hold approximately 66% of the company's shares and could exercise their voting rights against proposals requiring shareholder approval at the proposed extraordinary general meeting.

This was relevant to the balance of convenience: allowing the board to consider proposals did not necessarily mean those proposals would receive shareholder approval or become irreversible.

The underlying legal dispute remains open

The Trusts' substantive case concerns whether Article 121 requires an affirmative vote from a majority of their nominee directors before specified matters can proceed, whether that majority can be reached with one out of two nominee directors providing their vote, and whether the chairman can use a casting vote to break a deadlock between those directors. They relied on the Supreme Court's Cyrus Mistry judgment to support the mandatory nature of affirmative voting rights.

Tata Sons disputed this interpretation, arguing that the Articles provide for a majority rather than unanimity.

These questions were not finally determined while considering interim relief. The refusal to intervene rested on the absence of sufficient urgency and irreparable injury, and the balance of convenience not warranting restraint. The legality of the September 17 resolutions and the interpretation of the affirmative voting provisions remain open for adjudication.

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