Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to say he would serve as second prime minister under a rotation deal with Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot, Israel's Channel 13 reported on Friday, citing officials in his office.

What The Reports Say

According to the report, opinion within Netanyahu's circle is divided on the idea. The public broadcaster Kan reported that the proposal has already been passed on informally, which would let Likud deny it if needed.

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Likud is also reportedly split on the terms. Eisenkot, meanwhile, is continuing preparations to put a government before the Knesset next week.

How Israel Got Here

Israel voted on October 27 and no bloc reached the 61 seats needed in the 120-member Knesset. Netanyahu's Likud-led bloc won 53 seats, Eisenkot's allies 48 and Arab-led parties 19.

President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot the first chance to form a coalition, with a deadline of December 6 and a possible extension to December 20. Eisenkot has ruled out Arab-led parties, and winning both ultra-Orthodox parties would give him exactly 61 seats.

READ | Will Gadi Eisenkot Be Israel's Next PM? Herzog Tasks Netanyahu's Rival With Forming Government

Why Eisenkot's Bloc Is Wary

Eisenkot is reported to have promised coalition partners Yair Golan of the Democrats and Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beytenu that he will not form a unity government with Netanyahu without their approval. Liberman has warned that the offer may be a ploy to trigger a new election.

There is also a question of trust. Netanyahu's earlier rotation deal with Benny Gantz in 2020 collapsed before Gantz could take over, and Likud officials themselves have asked how to convince Eisenkot the arrangement would be honoured this time.

The Bennett Factor

Naftali Bennett of B'Yachad, whose backing Eisenkot needs, has publicly pushed for a unity government with Likud. Senior figures in Eisenkot's bloc told Channel 13 that Bennett intends to vote against an Eisenkot-led government if it is formed before talks with Netanyahu are exhausted. Bennett said earlier on Friday that he would consider other, "less desirable" options if the talks fail.

READ | Netanyahu Out? Eisenkot Gets Chance To Form Israeli Government After Tight Vote

Where Talks Stood

After the first round of unity talks, both men insisted on leading the next government and rejected a power-sharing rotation for now. Eisenkot has also refused to sit with Itamar Ben-Gvir, and he wants to offer Likud a place in a government under his own leadership.

What to watch

With the deadline a little over a week away, the key questions are whether Netanyahu makes the offer publicly, and whether Eisenkot's partners let him negotiate. A failure could push Israel towards an extension or a fresh election.

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