Delhi University's plan to expand its postgraduate intake for 2027-28 drew sharp objections from Academic Council members on Friday, with critics saying it does little for students who complete the four-year undergraduate degree expecting a one-year master's. The proposal would add seats equal to 10 per cent of the current intake in two-year postgraduate courses. A quarter of those extra places would go to one-year master's programmes and the other three-quarters to two-year courses.

A dissent note filed at the meeting argued that this split falls well short of demand. It said the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, introduced in 2022, had led fourth-year students to expect a one-year master's route. This admission cycle, roughly 30,000 eligible candidates applied for such courses, while just over 1,000 seats were on offer. The note also mentioned that some students have taken admission-related grievances to the Delhi High Court.

Members also questioned whether the university has the teachers, infrastructure and money to take in more postgraduate students. According to the note, departments already carry extra academic duties, and admitting more students without new faculty or funding could hurt the quality of teaching. It urged a substantial rise in both one-year and two-year seats, backed by extra funds and teacher recruitment.

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Teacher workload

Other concerns centred on faculty burden. College teachers guide fourth-year students through research and entrepreneurship projects worth 10 credits, or 400 marks, in each semester. Yet this supervision is not counted within the mandatory weekly teaching load of 14 or 16 hours. Members argued that this leaves teachers without set time to meet students regularly, according to a statement on the meeting.

The tutorial system also came up. Members said oversized tutorial and practical groups make continuous assessment difficult, and they sought clearer rules on how teaching hours should be split among lectures, tutorials and practicals.

Increments and syllabus

Members raised the matter of MPhil and PhD increments for university teachers as well. Some colleges, they said, are withholding these increments or trying to recover sums already paid, even though a 2025 university notification directed that the existing position stand until the ministry concerned takes a final decision.

A separate dissent note challenged the proposed MA History syllabus, questioning the removal of several papers and the role of the committees set up to review syllabi drawn up by university departments. All of these issues were raised during Zero Hour and through dissent notes on agenda items before the Council.

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