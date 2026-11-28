A song that ruled music playlists nearly two decades ago is making a comeback with a new sound. Himesh Reshammiya has announced Naam Hai Tera 2.0, a fresh version of his much loved track Naam Hai Tera. The singer shared the news on social media and said the song holds a special place in his heart because of the love it received years ago.

Himesh asked fans to keep guessing what they can expect from this new release.

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The revamped track is set to arrive on November 28. The original song was released in 2006 as part of his debut solo album, Aap Kaa Surroor.

On Instagram, Himesh Reshammiya wrote, “Naam Hai Tera has always been close to my heart, and the historic love you all have given it makes it even more special. Ab itne saalon baad, bringing back this iconic melody, but VIVAAN STYLE - NAAM HAI TERA 2.0, keep guessing. Releasing on 28th November 2026. Keep the love coming. Let's Rock.”

The original Naam Hai Tera featured Deepika Padukone, before she made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. In a 2025 interview with Pinkvilla, Himesh Reshammiya looked back on working with the actor and said he was able to see her star quality from the very beginning.

He said, “We have launched other girls as well, but none of them became Deepika, so the entire credit goes to her. She was a star from day one. She was fantastic, her dedication, hard work and screen presence were truly remarkable.”

Himesh Reshammiya is currently associated as the music composer for Gunmaaster G9, which stars Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh.

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The film brings Emraan, Himesh and director Aditya Datt together once again. The trio is reuniting nearly two decades after working on their 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

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