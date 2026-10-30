Gunmaaster G9's 'Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar' Out: Himesh Reshammiya and Akasa Singh Reunite For New Track

With its theatrical release just a month away, the makers of Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's upcoming film are releasing new tracks to build anticipation ahead of its arrival in cinemas.

Now, a new romantic track from the movie has been released. Titled Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar, the song has been composed and sung by Himesh Reshammiya alongside Akasa Singh. The lyrics have been written by Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya.

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Featuring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza, this song brings back the feeling of love, emotions, and unforgettable Bollywood music.

Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar is the third song from the film after the blockbuster success of its previous two songs. The first song, Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, was dropped on September 23, 2026. Sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Asees Kaur, the track features Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh.

The next song, Do Din Ki Zindagi, was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra. It brings out the film's emotional side. Now, Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar could add another distinct mood to the soundtrack.

Himesh Reshammiya and Emraan Hashmi's Musical Reunion

The Himesh and Emraan Hashmi duo has previously delivered many memorable Bollywood songs, particularly during the 2000s. Their earlier musical collaborations in Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Aksar produced chartbusters such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aap Ki Kashish and Jhalak Dikhlaja.

All About Gunmaaster G9

Made under the direction of Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 combines action, romance, drama and music. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Snehill Mehra, Inayat Verma and others in key roles.

Emraan Hashmi will play the role of Eshwar, an ordinary dairy-farm owner who is pushed to extreme lengths by love. Genelia Deshmukh plays the female lead, marking her first on-screen pairing with Emraan. Aparshakti Khurana will be seen playing a key role with grey shades and an emotional backstory.

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Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Gunmaaster G9 is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Pen Movies handled its distribution and Phars Films distributed it overseas.

Mark your calendars! The upcoming film is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 27, 2026.

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