Will Gadi Eisenkot Be Israel's Next PM? Herzog Tasks Netanyahu's Rival With Forming Government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has officially given opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot the first opportunity to form the country's next government, dealing another political setback to outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Associated Press.

The announcement, formally made on Sunday evening, follows Israel's October 27 parliamentary elections, which failed to deliver a clear majority to either Netanyahu's ruling bloc or the opposition alliance led by Eisenkot.

Eisenkot, a former Israeli military chief who emerged as Netanyahu's principal challenger in the election, now faces the difficult task of bringing together rival political parties to secure a majority in the 120-member Knesset, Israel's parliament.

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AP reported that he has 28 days to form a government, with the possibility of a two-week extension from the president. The process is expected to involve complicated negotiations, with Netanyahu also working to prevent his political rival from assembling a governing coalition.

The election results marked a notable reversal for Netanyahu's political camp. His coalition, which previously commanded 68 seats, was reduced to 53.

According to AP, the opposition bloc led by Eisenkot secured 48 seats, while Arab-led parties won the remaining 19 seats.

A government in Israel requires the support of at least 61 lawmakers in the 120-member Knesset. Following consultations with political parties, Herzog concluded that Eisenkot had the strongest chance of forming a government, largely because Arab-led parties indicated their willingness to support his bid.

However, securing their backing could prove politically challenging. Several parties within Eisenkot's own alliance have opposed cooperation with Arab-led groups.

The Arab-led parties have emerged as crucial players in the government formation process. Ra'am, which previously participated in a governing coalition in 2021, has indicated its willingness to support Eisenkot.

The Joint List, has offered support from outside the government, breaking with decades of political precedent in an effort to end Netanyahu's hold on power.

Eisenkot, however, faces conditions from within his alliance. According to AP his partners have demanded recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and a declaration that Hamas is a terrorist organisation. The conservative Yisrael Beytenu party has already ruled out joining a government backed by Arab-led parties.

Another major obstacle involves Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties, which want to retain exemptions from compulsory military service.

Eisenkot and his allies made equal military and civil service obligations a central campaign issue, making an agreement with these parties difficult. The United Torah Judaism party, however, has left open the possibility of cooperating with Eisenkot.

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AP reported that Netanyahu has called for a national unity government and continued to challenge the role of Arab parties in the election. His claims that the vote was stolen have been rejected by Israel's Central Elections Commission and President Herzog, who have maintained that the election was valid.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government, Netanyahu could receive another opportunity. Should both leaders fail, Israel could head towards fresh elections early next spring. Until a new coalition is formed, Netanyahu and his Cabinet will continue in a caretaker capacity.

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