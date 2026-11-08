Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 4: Nitesh Tiwari Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India

Ramayana: Part One has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the Indian box office within four days of its theatrical release.

The Nitesh Tiwari film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has collected Rs 40.69 crore so far across all languages, including Rs 27.99 crore in Hindi and 5.57 crore in Kannada. Its total India net collections has now reached Rs 223.39 crore till now, while the gross stood at 266.26 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Box Office Performance

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Ramayana began its theatrical run on November 5 with an India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore. Its domestic gross on opening day was Rs 77.50 crore, while the worldwide gross reached Rs 128.75 crore.

On Day 2, the film's India net collection fell to Rs 48.05 crore, marking a 25.9% drop. The domestic gross stood at Rs 57.30 crore, and its worldwide collection for the day was Rs 101.30 crore. Saturday brought a major improvement, with the film earning Rs 69.80 crore net in India after three days of release.

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About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India, while internationally, it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which has a bit shorter runtime of 167 minutes. The second part is expected to arrive during Deepavali 2027.

The first instalment released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The runtime of the version in India is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

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