Inter Milan vs Como 1907 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match Live In India

Inter Milan will face Como 1907 in a Serie A Matchday 11 fixture at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Sunday, November 8.

Inter head into the contest after suffering a 3-1 defeat against city rivals AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. Cristian Chivu's side will now look to return to winning ways and keep pace with league leaders Lazio.

The Nerazzurri are currently second in the Serie A standings with 25 points from 10 matches.

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They will also be aiming to maintain their impressive home record, having won all five of their home league matches this season.

Como, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive start to their campaign under Cesc Fabregas. The visitors are fourth in the standings with 23 points from 10 matches and have won their last four Serie A fixtures.

Como also head into the contest on the back of a remarkable 9-1 victory over Lens in the UEFA Champions League.

They will look to carry that attacking momentum into the match against Inter and continue their push towards the top of the Serie A table.

Inter Milan vs Como 1907: Kick-Off Time

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Como 1907 will begin at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time in India on Sunday, November 8.

Inter Milan vs Como 1907: Venue

The Serie A encounter will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan vs Como 1907: Match Referee

Daniele Chiffi will be the match referee for the Inter Milan vs Como 1907 contest.

Inter Milan vs Como 1907: Probable Starting XI

Inter Milan: Josep Martinez (GK); Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni; Djed Spence, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito.

Como 1907: Jean Butez (GK); Yan Couto, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Jacobo Ramon, Kaiki; Maximo Perrone, Luis Milla; Lucas da Cunha, Nico Paz, Martin Baturina; Tasos Douvikas.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Inter Milan vs Como 1907 Serie A match will be available to watch live on Unite8 Sports channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Inter Milan vs Como 1907 Serie A match will be streamed live on ZEE5 in India.

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