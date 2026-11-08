F1 Brazilian GP Final Race Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Formula 1 returns to Brazil for the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix, with drivers set to compete in the main race at the iconic Autódromo José Carlos Pace, popularly known as Interlagos, on Sunday, November 8.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli will be one of the biggest names to watch this weekend. The Italian was crowned the 2026 Formula 1 Drivers' World Champion at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend, becoming the youngest world champion in the sport's history.

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The 20-year-old finished third in Mexico to seal the title and has already recorded nine wins during his championship-winning campaign.

With the Drivers' Championship decided, Antonelli will now look to add another victory to his tally in Brazil. He also made a strong start to the weekend by topping the second practice session on Friday, finishing ahead of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

The São Paulo Grand Prix will feature 71 laps, with drivers traveling a total distance of 305.879 kilometers.

F1 Brazilian GP Final Race: Date

The 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, November 8.

F1 Brazilian GP Final Race: Time

For viewers in India, the race will begin at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time on Sunday, November 8.

F1 Brazilian GP Final Race: Venue

The 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix will take place at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, popularly known as Interlagos, in São Paulo, Brazil.

The circuit is 4.309 kilometres long and the race will be held over 71 laps.

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F1 Brazilian GP Final Race: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix live on the FanCode app and website. F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium are also available through FanCode in India.

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