Ramayana Beats RRR Overseas Then Falls Rs 126 Crore Behind. Can Monday Flip The Script?

Ramayana: Part One had its best day on Saturday. India net collections jumped 45.3% to ₹69.80 crore, taking Nitesh Tiwari's film to ₹375.50 crore worldwide in three days, according to Sacnilk. That still leaves it ₹126.50 crore behind RRR and ₹136.50 crore behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at the same stage. With Diwali falling on Sunday, trade trackers see room for a bigger day on Monday, particularly in Hindi.

Saturday Beat Opening Day

The film opened on Thursday, November 5, with ₹64.85 crore net in India. Friday fell 25.9% to ₹48.05 crore. Saturday's rebound took the three-day India net to ₹182.70 crore, equivalent to ₹218.25 crore gross. Overseas cinemas brought in ₹157.25 crore over the same stretch, including ₹60 crore on Saturday alone. That made Saturday the biggest day worldwide too, at ₹143.45 crore.

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The ₹375.50 crore covers business through Saturday. Sacnilk's 11.03 am update on Sunday showed another ₹13.74 crore net in India in live estimates, with the day's business still underway. Pinkvilla, tracking separately, put the first three days at ₹178.75 crore net in India.

Ramayana Went Bigger Overseas. The Gap Was In India

RRR grossed about ₹502 crore worldwide in its first three days, with ₹380 crore from India and ₹122 crore overseas. Baahubali 2 went a little further, reaching about ₹512 crore, split between ₹382 crore at home and ₹130 crore overseas. Ramayana cleared both overseas benchmarks in rupee terms with ₹157.25 crore. But its ₹218.25 crore India gross left it more than ₹160 crore short of either Rajamouli film at home. The overseas lead narrowed the gap, leaving Ramayana about 25% behind RRR and 27% behind Baahubali 2 worldwide.

Baahubali 2 also had an advantage a first instalment rarely gets. It arrived with an audience waiting for the answer to the first film's cliffhanger. Its opening estimate varies with the treatment of previews. Box Office India put it at ₹506 crore without them and above ₹520 crore with them.

Hindi Leads, With Karnataka Adding Muscle

The comparison with RRR flips in Hindi. Ramayana took ₹136 crore net in three days, against about ₹75 crore for RRR's Hindi opening weekend. Hindi supplied nearly three-quarters of Ramayana's India net and ₹53 crore of Saturday's ₹69.80 crore. That makes Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh markets to watch as audiences return to cinemas after Diwali.

Karnataka has already given the film a strong start. Report estimates it earned more than ₹30 crore net in the state across languages, including about ₹19 crore from the Kannada version. Sacnilk's nationwide language figures put Kannada at ₹18.70 crore net over three days and Telugu at ₹16.75 crore. They were almost neck and neck on Saturday, at ₹6.30 crore and ₹6 crore respectively. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana offer room for Telugu business to grow. Tamil collected ₹6.60 crore over three days, including ₹2.50 crore on Saturday, while Malayalam brought in ₹4.65 crore, with ₹2 crore on Saturday.

Monday Could Bring The Diwali Crowds

Sunday evening's Lakshmi Puja can cut into showtimes in parts of North India. Sacnilk's Sunday morning tracker showed Monday advance bookings at ₹38.14 crore, or ₹32.89 crore excluding blocked seats, with sales still open. For a film drawing nearly three-quarters of its domestic net from Hindi, the day after Diwali is a chance to go past Saturday's ₹69.80 crore.

The ₹4,000-crore figure covers both films and promotion, according to co-producer Yash. The makers have yet to disclose a standalone budget for Part One, and cinemas retain a share of ticket sales. The next useful comparison comes once the festive rush eases and the film has to fill those screens on ordinary weekdays.

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