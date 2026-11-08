'Dana, Please Take the Job!': Trump's Public Plea To UFC Chief Ends In Rejection

Ultimate Fighting Championship's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President Dana White declined US President Donald Trump's job offer to be the White House's Press Secretary

"I am pleased to announce that the great Dana White, a violent fighter and warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump wrote in his post on Truth Social.

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The US President further requested White to bring "assistants" with him which consisted of UFC fighters who had achieved fame and success for their proficiency at the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sport. He added that they are required to "defend" against what he described as "the Lunatic Left."

"I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," Trump stated.

Out of these career fighters, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier, are retired.

White had declined the job offer according to a CNN report.

He also told reporters at a press interaction that he would be flying to Washington for a meeting with Trump on Monday. White was at a news conference on Saturday after the fight between UK's former world champion Chris Billiam Smith and Cheavon Clarke.

"I got a lot of jobs already," White said.

"I'm sure we'll have something to talk about after that," he added.

White has been a prominent supporter of Donald Trump since his 2016 campaign, with him delivering a speech endorsing him as US President on July 2026.

In the early 2000s, the UFC, under White, struggled to find venues willing to host its events amid criticism of mixed martial arts as an excessively violent sport. Donald Trump, who then owned the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, offered the organisation a venue at a time when several establishments were reluctant to host its fights.

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The casino hosted UFC 30 in February 2001 and UFC 31 in May 2001, with Trump attending both events. UFC president Dana White has repeatedly credited Trump with supporting the organisation during its early struggles. White has also recalled Trump personally congratulating him on subsequent milestones, including the UFC's television deal with Fox.

Dana White also has ties to Meta Platforms' CEO Mark Zuckerberg, occupying a position as one of the board members of the firm that owns WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

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