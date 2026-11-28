Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will take on Al Hazem in a Saudi Pro League 2026-27 fixture on Saturday, November 28.

The Matchweek 13 encounter will see Al Nassr travel to face Al Hazem, with Ronaldo and his teammates looking to return to winning ways in the league after their defeat to Al Ahli.

Al Nassr are currently third in the standings, while Al Hazem occupy 14th place.

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Al Nassr head into the fixture after a 2-1 victory over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite. Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot, while Joao Felix also found the net for the Saudi club.

Al Hazem, meanwhile, will look to make the most of their home advantage and end their winless run in the league. The hosts have struggled for consistency this season and will face a tough challenge against Ronaldo's side.

Al Hazem Vs Al Nassr: Match Timing

The Al Hazem vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 5:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, November 28.

Al Hazem Vs Al Nassr: Venue

The Al Hazem vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia.

Al Hazem Vs Al Nassr: Recent League Form

Al Hazem: L-D-L-L-D

Al Nassr: L-W-W-W-W

Al Hazem Vs Al Nassr: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 5

Al Hazem won: 0

Al Nassr won: 4

Draws: 1

How To Watch Al Hazem Vs Al Nassr Live Telecast?

There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for this particular fixture.

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How To Watch Al Hazem Vs Al Nassr Live Streaming?

The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

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