Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) plans to make about six investments a year over FY27 and FY28 and expects more of its portfolio companies to list in India within the next two to three years, its Managing Director Pankaj Makkar has said.

BII continues to be "very bullish" on the domestic IPO market for tech companies, which Makkar called one of the top return and exit drivers for Indian startups.

ALSO READ: BEL Share Price: How Rs 1 Lakh Investment Grew To Rs 11.5 Lakh In This Defence PSU Stock

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

He pointed to BII's portfolio company Shiprocket, whose IPO this year opened at a 35% premium.

"We don't deploy against a fixed annual target. We invest when an opportunity meets our criteria and expect to make around six investments a year over fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028, subject to the quality of opportunities.

"We do expect more of BII companies to go for Indian listing in the next 2-3 years, as we want the Indian companies to build value for Indian investors in a strong fashion," Makkar told PTI in an interview.

Shiprocket listed on the NSE in August this year at Rs 131 a share, 35.05% above its issue price of Rs 97.

BII evaluates around 1,000 startups a year and invests in a select few. It writes initial cheques of $5-15 million in early-growth businesses whose product and model are established, and it reserves capital for follow-on investments as businesses grow.

India is a big consumption economy, and consumer internet companies continue to show strong promise, Makkar said, adding that the rise of deep tech companies in sectors like space, manufacturing 4.0, and healthcare continues, especially as they move to AI-enabled deployment of tech. AI services in general also continue to be a strong sector of interest for the next two years for venture capitalists.

"AI is massively underfunded," Makkar said, noting two big themes playing out in India.

The first is a sovereign AI stack, with many parts that need to be built within India from a country-independence point of view. The second is AI services, a mix of AI and human work. In AI services, he said, India has a distinct advantage as a low-cost human market that is also strong at building AI products. Both segments would continue to see "massive opportunities", he said.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: BEL, HAL, SBI, Hindustan Petroleum, PC Jeweller, Garden Reach — Ask Profit

Among BII's own deep tech bets, more than 50 PhDs at Scimplify, a science-first manufacturing company for advanced materials, work on over 200 molecules a year, using AI to design new molecule structures that can be produced commercially.

Inito, a healthcare and wellness firm, holds more than 20 patents and a database of 30 million fertility hormone tests, and it is developing AI-engineered antibodies for at-home hormone and health diagnostics.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.