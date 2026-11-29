The Lok Sabha will take up a key legislative exercise on Monday, with the government set to withdraw two existing bills and introduce revised versions alongside a constitutional amendment bill to advance women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies.

The House's scheduled agenda lists separate motions by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal to withdraw the 2026 Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill, respectively.

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The government will subsequently introduce revised versions of the two legislations along with the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, paving the way for the House to consider and pass the three proposed laws.

The legislative package seeks to establish the framework for implementing women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, while also providing for changes in constituency boundaries and seat allocation.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill will be introduced by Meghwal, who will also move a motion seeking its consideration and passage.

The other two proposed legislations are the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

The revised Union Territories legislation, to be introduced by Shah, proposes amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The Delimitation (Second) Bill, to be introduced by Meghwal, seeks to provide the legislative framework for implementing women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and the legislative assemblies of states and Union Territories.

It also provides for the readjustment of parliamentary seats allocated to states and Union Territories, changes in the total strength of their respective legislative assemblies and the division of these territories into electoral constituencies.

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Delimitation involves redrawing electoral constituency boundaries and determining the allocation of seats in legislative bodies.

The exercise has significant implications for political representation, particularly when changes are made to the number and geographical distribution of constituencies.

By linking women's reservation with the delimitation exercise, the proposed legislation brings two closely connected issues within a common legislative framework.

Monday's agenda also includes a motion by Meghwal seeking suspension of the application of the provision to Rule 66 of the Lok Sabha's Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

The motion specifically concerns the consideration and passage of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, insofar as their consideration depends on the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill.

The proposed suspension is intended to enable the House to consider the interconnected legislations as part of the same legislative exercise.

As per the scheduled business, the government will first seek permission to introduce the three bills before moving motions for their consideration and passage.

The Constitution Amendment Bill will be taken up first, followed by the revised Union Territories legislation and the Delimitation Bill.

The sequence places the constitutional amendment at the centre of the proposed legislative framework, with the other two bills intended to provide the accompanying legal and procedural arrangements.

The exercise comes against the backdrop of the government's efforts to operationalise women's reservation in elected legislative bodies.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, provides for reserving one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies and the Delhi Assembly.

However, implementation of the reservation is linked to a delimitation exercise following the relevant census process, making changes to the legal framework governing constituency readjustment an important part of the process.

The three bills listed for Monday seek to address these interconnected legislative requirements, although their introduction and passage will depend on the proceedings in the House.

Apart from the legislative business, the Lok Sabha will begin its sitting at 11 am with the oath-taking ceremony of Devasish Sharma, who was elected from Assam's Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

The House will also pay obituary tributes to six former members, including Sajjan Kumar, who served in the Seventh, Tenth and Fourteenth Lok Sabhas, former MP and physician Mamtaz Sanghamita, and former members P Ramamoorthy, Virjibhai Thummar, Aithabathula Jogeswara Venkata Butchi Maheshwara Rao and Prakash Mani Tripathi.

The day's agenda also includes the laying of papers by ministers representing the ministries of Culture, Education, Home Affairs, Labour and Employment, Road Transport and Highways, and Housing and Urban Affairs.

Members of the Standing Committee on Water Resources will present two reports on action taken by the government on recommendations concerning the Ministry of Jal Shakti's Demands for Grants for 2026-27.

The reports relate to the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

With the three proposed legislations forming the centrepiece of Monday's proceedings, the sitting is expected to mark an important step in the government's efforts to advance the framework for women's representation and electoral delimitation.

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