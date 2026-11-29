Indian stock markets are likely to track foreign investor activity, crude oil prices, domestic economic data and the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision this week, as investors assess the outlook after the market's four-week winning streak came to an end.

The BSE Sensex declined 580.45 points, or 0.69%, last week, while the Nifty 50 fell 193.4 points, or 0.74%. Weakness in banking stocks, rising crude prices and caution ahead of the RBI policy review prompted investors to book profits.

RBI Policy, Economic Data In Focus

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will meet from Dec. 2-4, with the policy announcement scheduled for Dec. 4. Investors will look for indications on the central bank's views on inflation, currency pressures and liquidity conditions.

Several economic indicators are also due this week. September quarter GDP growth and October industrial production data will be released on Nov. 30. The manufacturing PMI is scheduled for Dec. 1, followed by services PMI on Dec. 3. November's composite PMI reading will also offer insights into economic activity.

"The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting from Dec. 2-4 will be the key domestic event, with the policy announcement scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4," Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, said.

He added that geopolitical developments and their impact on crude oil prices, the rupee and foreign institutional flows would also influence market sentiment.

Foreign Investor Activity, Global Cues To Drive Sentiment

Foreign portfolio investors recorded their highest-ever monthly investment in Indian equities in November, with net inflows of Rs 1.54 lakh crore. This followed withdrawals of Rs 35,861 crore in September and Rs 34,843 crore in October, according to NSDL data.

The record November inflows came amid a global sell-off in artificial intelligence-linked stocks and strong earnings growth among domestic companies.

"Indian equities enter the coming week following a pause in the recent rally, with the market's ability to hold key support levels likely to determine the next directional move," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said.

He added that movements in US technology stocks and changing investor positioning around AI-related investments would remain important global factors.

Crude oil prices will also be closely watched, as changes in oil prices could influence inflation, the rupee and foreign investor sentiment.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Russian Oil Imports Slide As West Asia Supplies Recover, Refiners Diversify Crude Sourcing

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.