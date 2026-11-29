Long-distance runner Tirtha Kumar Pun delivered a record-breaking performance at the 10th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon on Sunday, November 29, clinching the men's full marathon title, while Bharti emerged victorious in the women's category. Pun completed the marathon in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 40 seconds, setting a new course record, while Bharti secured the women's title with a finishing time of 2 hours, 59 minutes and 1 second.

The landmark edition of the annual sporting event witnessed participation from over 32,000 runners from across the country, according to the organisers, as Ahmedabad celebrated a decade of the marathon.

Organised by Adani Sportsline, the event featured four race categories — the full marathon, half marathon, 10 km and 5 km runs. Participants raced along the Sabarmati Riverfront, passing several of Ahmedabad's prominent landmarks as residents lined the route to cheer them on.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In the half marathon category, Dinesh secured the men's title with a timing of 1:06:32, while Priti Lamba topped the women's category after completing the race in 1:19:21.

ALSO READ | Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2026: Asian Games Gold Medalist Lovlina Borgohain Flags Off 10th Edition

Pawan Kumar emerged as the fastest runner in the men's 10 km event, clocking 30 minutes and 9 seconds. Sonika claimed the women's title with a finishing time of 35 minutes and 30 seconds.

The marathon was flagged off by Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises Ltd. Olympic medallist and Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain was also present at the event.

Beyond competitive running, the marathon continued its tradition of honouring India's armed forces through its #Run4OurSoldiers initiative. More than 6,000 personnel from the armed forces and police forces took part in this year's edition.

The 2026 edition also marked a significant milestone for the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon with its inclusion in the World Athletics Global Calendar under the Label category. The recognition makes performances recorded at the event eligible for consideration in the World Athletics Rankings.

ALSO READ | Who Is Jensi Kanabar? The 14-Year-Old Who Just Broke A Sania Mirza's Record

With a decade of promoting fitness, competitive running and sporting participation, the marathon brought together professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, civilians and uniformed personnel on a common platform.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.