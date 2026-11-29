Hindustan Copper Ltd is aiming to treble its production over the next three years, taking it from 40 lakh tonnes to 120 lakh tonnes, Chairperson and Managing Director Anupam Misra said on Sunday.

The state-run miner says the push is about strengthening India's mineral security and bringing down imports. At HCL's foundation day function, Misra said the management is upbeat about the target, even if the scale of the task is formidable.

Where The Extra Output Will Come From

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Misra spelt out where the additional production is meant to come from. The sharpest jump is planned at the Indian Copper Complex in Ghatsila, which now produces about 4 lakh tonnes and is expected to reach 40 lakh tonnes, a tenfold rise, within three years. Malanjkhand is to double from 25 lakh tonnes to 50 lakh tonnes, while Khetri, which dates to 1967, is set to go from around 15 lakh tonnes to 30 lakh tonnes.

The company's footprint spans Jharkhand's Ghatsila, Madhya Pradesh's Malanjkhand and Rajasthan's Khetri, besides Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Import Dependence Adds Urgency

Copper underpins a range of technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and electric vehicles, as well as aerospace and defence, he noted. The country's copper import bill, which crossed Rs 50,000 crore in 2025-26, shows why domestic output cannot wait, he added.

For a sense of HCL's present contribution, he said its copper concentrate accounts for only about 5 per cent when set against a refining capacity of around 12 lakh tonnes, of which roughly 8 lakh tonnes is functional. In other words, its share remains small for now.

Mines, Exploration And Overseas Options

At home, the company is working to raise output at operating mines, revive closed ones and bring new mines on stream, which could take five to 10 years. It is also exploring opportunities overseas, copper mining among them.

Exploration has been stepped up, Misra said, though returns are not immediate. Growth in the years ahead, he indicated, depends on the groundwork being laid now.

Delays Seen As Key Risk

Misra also flagged execution risk. Project delays and schedule overruns, he said, add to costs and can derail plans. He cautioned that such lapses could undermine the three-year targets.

Acknowledging that ground may have been lost over the past 20 to 25 years, he said steady effort would bring self-reliance in copper as well. "The day is not far," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

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