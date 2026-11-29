Five third-year MBBS students of Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) in Gotri, Vadodara, have been barred from staying in the college hostel for six months after an anti-ragging committee found that junior students had been subjected to mental harassment. The disciplinary action follows a complaint by three junior medical students who alleged that they were intimidated, humiliated and threatened by their seniors following a dispute over bursting firecrackers on the hostel premises.

The incident, which occurred on late November 25, reportedly began when senior students preparing for their exams confronted juniors over disturbances caused by firecrackers.

Despite denying their involvement, the junior students were allegedly forced to stand in the hostel lobby for hours and subjected to psychological harassment. The seniors allegedly threatened to jeopardise their academic progress and medical career.

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The situation escalated to the point where one of the affected students reportedly attempted suicide but was rescued by another student.

The three students subsequently approached the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the college administration, demanding action against those responsible, PTI reported.

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The college's anti-ragging committee convened a meeting on Saturday, examining written complaints and recording statements from affected students, their parents and the accused. Following the inquiry, the administration issued an order and barred the five third-year students from the hostel.

Meanwhile, College Dean Vishala Pandya said that the administration was working towards ensuring the psychological well-being of the affected students.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya reiterated the state government's commitment to eliminating ragging from medical institutions and warned students against engaging in such activities. "We are pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging in medical colleges across Gujarat," Pansheriya told PTI.

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The Vadodara incident is not an isolated case. Several medical colleges across the country have reported incidents of ragging in November, prompting authorities to impose academic suspensions, monetary penalties and hostel restrictions.

In a separate incident in Gujarat, 14 second-year MBBS students of Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Medical College in Rajkot faced disciplinary action after an inquiry into complaints of harassment of freshers.

Seven students were reportedly barred from the hostel for two months, two for one month and the remaining five for two weeks. With the latest disciplinary action in Vadodara and Rajkot, a total of 19 medical students have faced hostel restrictions across the two institutions.

In Uttar Pradesh, King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow suspended 38 MBBS students for three months following allegations of ragging involving first-year medical students.

Reports suggest that the junior students were allegedly subjected to humiliating instructions, forced to dance during late-night video calls and made to remain awake for extended periods.

The suspended students include 36 second-year students and two freshers who allegedly helped their seniors. The university has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each student, amounting to a collective penalty of Rs 9.5 lakh, and withheld their scholarships for one year.

Earlier this month, Government Medical College in Telangana's Kamareddy suspended 14 second-year MBBS students after juniors approached the NMC's Anti-Ragging Cell with complaints of harassment.

According to NDTV, the accused students allegedly entered the hostel accommodating freshers and subjected them to ragging. An internal investigation resulted in suspensions ranging from four to six months.

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