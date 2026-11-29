Should you add shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit State Bank Of India ?

Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinashmentor.com, and Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Financial Services Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 411.45)

Gorakshakar: Buy

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Sitting on virtually 18-24 months of order book.

Some selective buying is coming in.

Seem to be interesting.

Momentum will continue until the budget is announced.

State Bank Of India (CMP: Rs 1,123.90)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Hold the stock.

Considering the fact that busy season for banks is from October to March.

Third quarter is going to be equally strong.

Asset quality is also strong.

Hold for 12-15 months.

Can expect Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,450 in the very near term.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. (CMP: Rs 386)

Jain: Hold

Would recommend a hold.

A good price and timewise correction.

A good support zone is Rs 370-Rs 365.

Hold for next three months.

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Hindustan Aeronautics (CMP: Rs 5,074)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Hold the stock.

Near-term trigger would be the delivery of Tejas aircrafts.

Sitting on order inventory which gives them a strong revenue visibility.

Timeframe of 12-15 months.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers (CMP: Rs 2,144)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Keep a time frame of 18-24 months.

Hold the stock.

PC Jewellers (CMP: Rs 14.17)

Jain: Hold

Hold the stock.

Keep the stoploss below Rs 13.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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