Australia has made it more expensive for international students seeking a fresh student visa while living in the country. Under the revised visa fee structure, eligible onshore applicants will now have to pay A$4,000, compared with the earlier standard fee of A$2,500. The additional charge has been introduced as part of the Migration Amendment (Onshore Application Charge and Other Measures) Regulations 2026 and applies to certain applicants under the Student visa (subclass 500).

However, the Australian government has announced exemptions for specific categories of international students.

Who Is Exempt From The Additional Student Visa Charge?

Citizens of ASEAN member countries holding valid passports.

Eligible citizens of Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste.

Students enrolled in English Language Intensive Courses for Overseas Students (ELICOS).

Students pursuing eligible non-award courses.

Indian students do not qualify for a nationality-based exemption and may have to pay the additional charge unless they meet other applicable exemption criteria.

The Department of Home Affairs has also clarified that the additional fee is levied per person rather than per application, meaning eligible accompanying family members may also face higher visa costs.

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Why Has Australia Increased Student Visa Fees?

The revised fee structure is part of Australia's broader migration reforms aimed at strengthening its visa system and encouraging certain applicants to submit their visa applications from outside the country. The additional charge applies to eligible applications submitted on or after November 28, 2026.

However, universities in Australia have expressed concern over the latest fee increase, warning that rising visa costs and frequent immigration policy changes could make the country less attractive to international students, especially those from India.

Luke Sheehy, chief executive officer of Universities Australia, highlighted that the decision could affect students nearing graduation in critical sectors such as healthcare, education and medicine.

According to the industry body, new international student enrolments have already declined by 12%.

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Australia's international education industry is valued at A$55 billion and supports approximately 250,000 jobs. Universities Australia has urged the government to consider the wider economic implications of increasing financial barriers for overseas students.

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