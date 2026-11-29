Even as Indian stock market indices extended their declines for a second consecutive week, with selling pressure in IT, banking and auto stocks, technical experts expect the bullish momentum to continue.

This comes as Gift Nifty remained in green, up 0.8% at 25,875 points, indicating a possible green start for the Indian equities, while U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, November 27, 2026, in a shortened post-Thanksgiving trading session driven by a rebound in AI and semiconductor shares. The Dow finished at 50,774.94, rising 591.99 points, or 1.18%, on Friday. The S&P 500 advanced 1.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.8%.

On Friday, Nifty 50 fell 277.30 points, or 1.07%, to 25,607.20, while the Sensex declined 989.33 points, or 1.17%, to 83,339.26. Sectoral indices tracking IT, auto, realty and financial services stocks led the declines, while defence and metal shares advanced.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Reflecting on Friday's market performance, Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, "From a positional perspective, however, Nifty continues to consolidate near higher levels following its recent rally. The ongoing weakness reflects a cooling of momentum, although a confirmed trend reversal would require further price action in the upcoming sessions."

READ | Groww Says Anthropic's IPO Drew Over 1 Lakh Users In Hours, And That's Changed Its Plans

Speaking on outlook, Shah said, "The 25,430–25,460 zone, coinciding with the 10-day EMA, is expected to act as immediate support. A decisive breach below this range could extend the correction towards 25,300. On the upside, 25,750–25,780 remains the immediate hurdle. A sustained move above this zone could pave the way for a retest of 25,950."

According to Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, "Nifty failed to surpass the crucial 26,000 resistance and witnessed profit booking, though the positional trend remains bullish with the index holding above key moving averages. Strong support is seen in the 25,300–25,400 band, while 25,900–26,000 continues to act as a key resistance zone."

Bank Nifty View

Bank Nifty fell 0.78% to 63,040.90 on Friday, with Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerging as top laggards.

According to Shah, "the broader positional structure remains bullish, with the recent weakness appearing to be a cooling-off phase following the strong rally. The 62,400–62,500 zone is expected to act as immediate support. A sustained breakdown below this range could intensify profit booking towards 62,000. On the upside, 63,500–63,600 remains the immediate resistance zone."

READ | Gold Crashed 30%, Yet It Still Beat Nifty Over 5 Years. Here's The Data

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.