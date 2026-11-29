The India-EU free trade pact could significantly improve Indian exports, but an expanding web of EU regulations may raise compliance costs, putting smaller exporters under pressure, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said on Sunday.

Finalised in January, the India-EU trade agreement is slated for formal signing in Brussels on December 16. Hailed as the "mother of all deals", the pact will eliminate duties on 93% of India's exports to the 27-member bloc while easing access to the Indian market for European luxury cars and wines.

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India shipped goods worth $72 billion to the EU in FY26. The proposed FTA is expected to expand trade flows by dismantling tariff barriers and creating greater opportunities for exporters and businesses across both markets.

However, lower tariffs may not necessarily translate into lower overall costs for Indian businesses, as exporters will increasingly have to comply with the EU's expanding regulatory framework, GTRI said.

GTRI said a set of eight EU regulations governing environmental standards, carbon emissions, deforestation, supply-chain transparency and labour practices could impose substantial additional costs on Indian exporters.

Compliance will entail gathering detailed supply-chain data, maintaining comprehensive records and establishing that manufacturing processes and products adhere to the bloc's environmental and social requirements.

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While large companies may have the resources to absorb these additional expenses, smaller manufacturers and exporters could face considerable pressure on their profit margins, potentially affecting their ability to compete for European orders.

"Yet even as duties fall at the border, the actual cost of selling in Europe is set to rise due to the EU's rapidly expanding regulatory regime... steep compliance costs will hit small Indian exporters hard," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

He stressed that preparing exporters for the emerging regulatory challenges would require coordinated efforts by the government, export promotion councils, manufacturing associations and businesses.

"To capture the maximum gains from the FTA, Indian exporters must proactively prepare to navigate this mounting compliance burden," he said.

The regulatory framework comprises eight key measures: the EU Deforestation Regulation, Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Green Claims Rules, Digital Product Passport, Forced Labour Regulation, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), GTRI said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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