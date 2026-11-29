Oil traders are heading into a week of choppy trade, analysts said, as OPEC+'s decision to leave output unchanged meets fresh threats to energy flows out of West Asia.

Traders will also watch inventory figures from the Energy Information Administration, stocks at Cushing, US crude inventories and weekly data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Brent futures for January delivery closed at $95.44 per barrel, up $2.87 or 3.10%, on the week, their first weekly gain this month after three straight declines.

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US benchmark West Texas Intermediate finished slightly lower at $83.08 per barrel. In India, crude futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange added Rs 38 over the week and settled at Rs 7,733 per barrel.

OPEC+ Stands Pat

OPEC+ held its output quotas steady at a meeting in Vienna on Sunday, with current levels set to stay in place into early 2027, reports said. The decision came amid disagreements over how to assess production capacity and over the group's 2027 supply strategy, and uncertainty surrounding the Iran conflict has further clouded decision-making.

Hormuz Back In Focus

Geopolitics is the other main driver, with the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, at the centre. Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, said crude has regained an upward bias after fresh attacks on tankers in the strait and on Saudi energy infrastructure raised concerns about physical supply. Expectations of a global surplus, he noted, are still capping the upside.

Preliminary Kpler data put oil flows through the strait at only 31% of pre-war levels, even as the International Energy Agency expects supply to exceed demand this quarter on a recovery in Gulf exports. A new disruption to shipping lanes or energy facilities could send prices sharply higher, analysts said.

What Analysts Expect

Choice Broking expects a "moderately bearish" tone for crude futures in the coming sessions, in domestic as well as international markets. Mishra said Brent could head towards $98-100 per barrel if supply disruptions worsen, or slide back to $90-92 if tensions ease.

India would feel the strain if prices stayed near $100, he said, with inflation, the rupee and corporate margins all under pressure.

Edward Bell, head of research for MENA at MUFG Research, sees prices staying near recent levels through the rest of 2026 and then drifting slightly lower in 2027.

He projects Brent averaging $88.75 per barrel in 2027, against $93 in 2026, and WTI at $83.75, against $86.60 this year. Bell said the forecast hinges heavily on regional geopolitics not worsening materially.

(With PTI Inputs)

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