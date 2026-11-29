Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana has become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide without a China release, achieving one of the biggest milestones in Indian box office.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari crossed the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar 2 within 24 days, a new milestone for Indian cinema. This is especially significant as Ramayana reached this position without releasing in China, a key region that made Aamir Khan starrer Dangal the biggest Indian grosser of all time.

Ramayana has collected nearly Rs 1,212.50 crore India gross and Rs 602 crore overseas, taking its worldwide collection to around 1814.50 crore after its fourth Sunday, according to Sacnilk data. With this, the film crossed Dhurandhar 2's lifetime collection of Rs 1,813.40 crore, bringing an end to Ranveer Singh starrer's lead at the top of the worldwide rankings excluding China.

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Both Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2 secured their remarkable collections at their original international theatrical runs, while in case of Dangal, the global collection was substantially driven by its later release in China.

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In 2016, Dangal, collected Rs 2,070 crore worldwide, with a major chunk of revenue coming from China (1300+ crores gross), where it got exceptional theatrical run in 2017. Excluding China collections, Dangal's worldwide collection would be significantly lower than Ramayana's present earnings. The latest record hence indicates how the global market for Indian films has widened, with major contributions now coming from North America, the United Kingdom, the Gulf and other established and emerging territories.

Another factor about Ramayana's achievement is that its global release is not yet over. According to reports, the movie is likely to release in China, Japan, South Korea and Russia in the first quarter of 2027, subject to final schedule and required approvals.

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China business will be especially in focus as Nitesh Tiwari also directed Dangal, which found exceptional success in the region. The same performance, however, cannot be assumed, and the eventual outcome will depend on how Ramayana connects with viewers in the territory.

At present, Ramayana is second in the overall worldwide rankings when China's collections are included, after Dangal. The challenge now is to sustain its current theatrical run and move closer to the Rs 2,000 crore mark.

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