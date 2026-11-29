Homegrown niche travel company Adventures Overland is targeting Rs 150–200 crore in revenue by FY30, and plans to tap the capital markets to fund its expansion plans, a senior company executive said.

Adventures Overland specialises in organising fully supported, self-drive expeditions across countries and continents, enabling travellers to undertake journeys that go far beyond conventional holidays.

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Following a revenue of Rs 24 crore in FY26, the company aims to reach the Rs 35 crore revenue mark in the current financial year and doubling that figure to Rs 70 crore by FY28, fuelled by higher trip volumes and the addition of new destinations.

"Our target is to achieve revenue of Rs 150-200 crore by FY30, after which we plan to tap the capital markets to raise funds," Adventures Overland founder Sanjay Madan told PTI.

Adventures Overland's flagship expedition, Road to London, is a 69-day journey taking travellers from India to London, covering approximately 16,000 kilometres across 20 countries, through some of the world's most challenging and culturally diverse terrains.

Madan said the company offers niche and premium travel experiences, and normally the duration of the trips is somewhere between 7 and 8 nights.

"The cost starts from somewhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh for Spiti Valley and Ladakh trips in India. Our international trips starts from Rs 3.5 lakh goes up to Rs 30 lakh, which is the road to London," he added.

Earlier, the company was just focusing on Indian markets, but from 2026, it began promoting trips in different countries.

"We offer products tailored to global travellers. Starting next year, our strategy is to ensure that 30-40% of participants are from different nationalities. Right now we are also in the process of doing multiple departures in different countries as soon as we have a better distribution network," he added.

On expanding its trips in India, Madan said the company is in the process of building its own fleet of vehicles, as sourcing reliable, rugged cars suitable for expeditions remains a challenge.

"We are in the process of building our own fleet of vehicles across all continents. In India, once we have acquired our fleet, we plan to relaunch our North East departures and introduce several new trips across other parts of the country," he added.

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Adventures Overland is planning to foray into merchandise and the products business from 2027-28, said Madan.

"Merchandise manufacturing will be undertaken in Mumbai and Gujarat by one of our investors. Beyond merchandise, we also plan to manufacture a range of car-related products, including air pumps, jets, toolkits, phone chargers and stands, among others. For these, we will explore partnerships or outsource production," Madan added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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