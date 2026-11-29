Emerging-market bonds — usually among the biggest losers when stocks wilt — have been an unlikely rock of stability as the AI rout whipsaws global markets.

Local-currency developing-nation debt has returned 0.7% this quarter, even as an MSCI index of global stocks has slumped 5.7%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Money seeking a haven is pouring into emerging-market bond funds, with the $13 billion iShares JPMorgan US dollar ETF on track for its largest quarterly inflow this year.

Money managers say there is plenty of reason to invest in the sector. Fidelity International advocates diversifying into emerging-market dollar bonds as US investment-grade credit becomes increasingly tied to the AI rollout. Capital Group is also positive, saying the asset class has changed and could even benefit from a recession triggered by an AI-related downturn.

“Everywhere else in your portfolio, AI is becoming a significant driver of markets, with the exception of emerging-market debt,” said Andrew Chorlton, chief investment officer for global public fixed income at M&G Investments in London, which oversees $183 billion of fixed-income assets. “It's probably the only place you can hide from AI.”

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Emerging-market bonds' outperformance marks a rare role reversal for an asset class long treated as the first casualty of global market turmoil. As investors question whether massive tech spending will pay off, developing-nation debt is benefiting from relatively strong fiscal discipline, attractive real yields and limited exposure to AI companies' soaring capital expenditure.

Only about 1.5% of emerging-market bonds have direct exposure to AI, based on M&G's analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. hard-currency sovereign and corporate bond indexes and local-currency government debt gauges.

The attraction of emerging-market bonds extends beyond the sector's limited exposure to AI. The securities offer diversification across government bonds, currencies and corporate debt, with returns often driven by domestic inflation, monetary policy and commodity performance rather than US technology spending.

“US investment grade is becoming very AI — so you need to diversify against that,” said Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International in London. Emerging-market dollar debt is a potential hedge against a selloff in AI, especially because developing-nation economies are in “better shape economically and balance-sheet-wise,” he said.

Investors have poured $311 million into the $6 billion iShares JPMorgan EM Local Government Bond ETF this month — the largest EM local-currency exchange-traded fund — after adding $363 million in October. They have also put $499 million into the iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF — the biggest dollar-denominated emerging-market ETF — putting it on track for its largest quarterly inflow this year.

Still, some market participants remain wary of emerging-market bonds, saying they may yet be swept up in a risk-asset selloff if the AI rout worsens.

“If de-risking turns into a disorderly unwinding and broader deleveraging, EM bonds could get caught in the crossfire through capital outflows,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “High-yield and local-currency debt may face headwinds from widening credit spreads and currency pressures.”

Others are more positive, saying the asset class has fundamentally changed and is now a contrarian way to play a potential recession.

“Historically speaking, you would completely avoid emerging markets, especially local currency, if you had a view of an impending recession, but today, it's slightly different,” said Manusha Samaraweera, a fixed-income investment director at Capital Group in Singapore. “If you think about what might drive the next recession, if it is AI-oriented, a lot of these emerging market names could actually be quite good beneficiaries in that environment.”

“Emerging-market de-dollarization significantly protects those investors that have invested in the local currency market,” he said.

Another advantage of investing in emerging-market bonds is that the asset class spans a broad range of growth and macroeconomic fundamentals, giving it built-in diversity.

“Emerging-market debt is not a monolith,” said Elina Theodorakopoulou, a portfolio manager for emerging-market debt at Manulife Investment Management in London. “There are different parts, different expressions of it. Naturally, there are places where growth and macro fundamentals are better and technicals are more supportive.”



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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