India stood out to be as the most vibrant capital market across the globe after the United States, boosted by a closed capital account that safeguarded domestic exchanges from foreign outflows and let local participation grow, according to a Jefferies GREED & fear report.

While retail investors across Asia, Europe, and Latin America are increasingly shifting funds into American equities thorugh trading apps, India's market structure promotes internal development, according to the report. The domestic focus is sharply in contrast with Southeast Asian stock markets, where trading volumes tumbled as capital shifted to Wall Street's Big Tech.

"India's capital markets have been protected, by contrast, because of a closed capital account which has allowed a vibrant capital market to develop internally," ANI quoted the report.

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"Indeed GREED & fear would argue that India is now the most vibrant capital market globally after America's," it added.

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Apart from scale, Jefferies indicated structural differences that make the Indian equities different from the American market. Indian portfolios highlight broader diversification, driven by an active mid-cap section and less reliance on passive funds. Even regulatory frameworks is different, as Indian investment applications do not allow payment for order flow.

"GREED & fear would also argue that it is much healthier than America's. Equity portfolios are much more diversified. There is a vibrant mid-cap sector while there is a marked lack of passive investing," the report noted.

"By contrast, passive investing in the US has led, in GREED & fear's view, to literally mindless investing on a gargantuan scale," it added.

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Meanwhile, Jefferies raised worries over global overexposure to US stocks, led by institutional positioning and retail interest over artificial intelligence. The 67.2% share of US in world stock market capitalisation as of December 24, 2024, on the MSCI AC World Index likely indicates a peak.

"For related reasons, the foreign exposure to US equities is likely to prove to be a massive misallocation of capital if GREED & fear is right," the report stated.

According to data cited in the report, a divergence has been observed in how foreign entities treat American debt against equities. Overseas central banks cut their holdings of US government bonds, while international buyers continue invest funds into American equities.

The report cautioned that possible slip in US equity values carry deflationary risks for American retail investors, creating direct impact for US monetary policy.

Foreign official ownership of US Treasuries tumbled from 36.4% at the end of 2011 to 11.5% in September 2026. In the same 12-month period ending in September, foreigners just purchased a net 945 billion US dollars worth of American equities.

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