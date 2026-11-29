From political discussions over the proposed delimitation Bill and Australia's revised student visa charges to India's achievements in international chess and hockey, here are major developments from India and around the world that students can read during their Monday morning assembly to stay informed about national, international, sports, business and education news.

National News Headlines For November 30, 2026

Cabinet approves a proposed constitutional amendment concerning women's reservation and delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights drug addiction as a major challenge facing India's youth.

Opposition leaders meet DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai to discuss the proposed delimitation Bill.

The Centre approves a Rs 11,000 crore scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment.

President Droupadi Murmu attends the passing-out parade at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala.

The government launches NAVYA 2.0 in Haridwar to provide vocational training and employment-related skills to adolescent girls and young women.

International News Headlines For November 30, 2026

Australia raises the student visa application fee to A$4,000 for certain applicants applying from within the country.

Russia approves its biggest defence budget since the Soviet era amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

A powerful earthquake shakes Southern California, disrupting flight operations at Los Angeles International Airport.

Net migration in the United Kingdom falls to its lowest level since 1997.

Turkey formally approves a joint defence agreement involving Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Sports News Headlines For November 30, 2026

India's women's hockey team defeats China 3-1 to clinch its fourth Asian Champions Trophy title.

Indian chess players Ethan Vaz and B Savitha Shri win their respective titles at the World Junior Chess Championship in Venezuela.

Dhruv Jurel scores a fighting century against New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch.

Indian squash player Ayaan Vaziralli secures his maiden PSA Tour title.

India secures 30 medals, including 14 gold, at the BIMSTEC Under-23 Athletics Meet.

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna replaces Akash Deep following a concussion during the second Test against New Zealand.

Education News Headlines For November 30, 2026

The National Overseas Scholarship Scheme offers 20 scholarships annually to eligible Scheduled Tribe students pursuing higher education abroad.

Australia introduces an additional A$1,500 visa charge for certain international students, with exemptions for specific categories of applicants.

Indian students applying for Australian study visas face increased financial challenges amid tighter immigration policies.

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