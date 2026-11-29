A Congress-led INDIA bloc delegation, comprising Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, failed to convince DMK chief MK Stalin to reconsider his party's position on the Centre's proposed delimitation legislation during a meeting in Chennai on Sunday.

The meeting at Stalin's Alwarpet residence came a day after the DMK announced its support for the proposed legislation, setting it at odds with the Congress, which is spearheading the Opposition's campaign against the Centre's delimitation plan.

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Despite the delegation's efforts to secure a common position against the Bills, Stalin remained firm on the DMK's stated commitment to safeguarding Tamil Nadu's political representation and the federal structure.

Sources said the DMK pressed INDIA bloc leaders on the alternative to the proposed legislation and the way forward if the Bills were defeated. However, the Opposition delegation offered little beyond the need to defeat the Bills, without outlining a clear strategy for what should follow.

Sources said INDIA bloc leaders admitted they had no clear strategy beyond opposing the Bills. A senior MP also questioned the leadership over the manner in which ties had been severed, but received no response.

Speaking after the meeting, Stalin said he had explained the DMK's position and demands to the visiting leaders, who listened to his concerns and exchanged views.

"I explained our stand and demands. They listened and we shared our thoughts. Our concern is if we miss the opportunity, Tamil Nadu will not have even a minimum guarantee to safeguard its interest as automatic delimitation will kick in," Stalin said.

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Rahul Gandhi described the meeting as cordial but warned that the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats could fundamentally reshape India's electoral map.

"We had a very nice, cordial meeting with Thiru Stalin ji. We explained our view to him that an 850-seat Parliament with delimitation, and allowing the BJP to completely shape those 850 seats and change the nature of constituencies in India, is not only damaging to the Indian nation, it is damaging to South India and particularly to Tamil Nadu," Rahul said.

He alleged that the proposed expansion would give the BJP an opportunity to influence the redrawing of constituencies across the country, adding that similar exercises had already been undertaken in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress leader said the Opposition's concern was not merely the increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats but the possibility that the proposed exercise could alter the political and electoral balance between states.

"Once the BJP reshapes India's constituencies with 850 seats, democracy in India is finished, and a full-scale attack on Tamil culture and the Tamil language will begin," he said.

The Congress has proposed following the 2008 delimitation model, retaining the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543 seats and states' current share of representation. Constituency boundaries and SC/ST-reserved seats would be redrawn based on the 2027 Census.

The proposal is intended to address concerns among southern states that a fresh delimitation exercise based on population could reduce their relative political influence in Parliament, given their comparatively better performance in population control.

Stalin had signalled his position even before the Congress delegation arrived in Chennai. Addressing Rahul Gandhi as "brother", the DMK chief said his party would not compromise on its responsibility to protect Tamil Nadu's interests and the rights of states.

"We will not compromise on this path, and I'm confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," he said in a social media post.

The reference was to Veerapandiya Kattabomman, an 18th-century Tamil chieftain remembered for resisting British rule, while Ettappan is widely used in Tamil political discourse as a symbol of betrayal.

Stalin also acknowledged Rahul Gandhi's remarks recognising the DMK's contribution to protecting constitutional principles and federalism, but maintained that the party's political decisions would be guided by Tamil Nadu's interests.

The DMK's position was reiterated after the meeting, with its IT wing posting on X that the party remained firm in its demand for "Fair delimitation".

The delegation also included several prominent Congress and Opposition leaders. Stalin personally received the visitors, while the DMK was represented by party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior leader Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and other MPs.

The meeting exposed widening divisions within the INDIA bloc, with the Congress pushing for a united stand against the Bills while the DMK insists on safeguards for Tamil Nadu and other states.

The differences underline the Opposition's struggle to forge consensus on an issue with far-reaching implications for parliamentary representation, federalism and the balance of political power.

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