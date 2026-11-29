Producer Namit Malhotra has revealed that a video game based on the upcoming Ramayana film franchise is currently in the pipeline. The project aims to introduce younger generation to the Indian epic through interactive gaming, allowing players to experience its characters, battles and mythical world.

Speaking to Doordarshan, Malhotra was asked when India would develop its own version of the popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA). In response, he hinted that a gaming adaptation of Ramayana could land up soon to fill the space, although he did not disclose its release date or other details.

"It's coming. It would be Ramayana as a game; I would reveal more when the time is right," Malhotra said.

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He explained that the idea was to encourage children to explore Indian mythology while enjoying the gaming experience. Players could potentially fly alongside Jatayu and take part in battles against Ravana, highlighting its portrayal of the conflict between good and evil.

Malhotra also highlighted the growing importance of gaming, saying "the industry has become significantly larger than the film business." He believes the upcoming film franchise could help the viewers connect with the epic's world before experiencing it through the proposed game.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash Lead the Ramayana Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.

A prominent cast has recreated the ancient Indian epic on the silver screen with the visual world which includes mythical creatures, large-scale battles and fantastical elements.

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The epic of Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic franchise. The first instalment is scheduled for release on November 5, while the second part is planned for 2028.

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