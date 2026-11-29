Ramayana: Part One continues to draw audiences in its fourth week, maintaining its box-office momentum across languages and regions.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film has collected an estimated Rs 6.91 crore net across 3,356 shows in India on Day 25. With this, the film has taken its total India net collection to Rs 1,022.11 crore. Its domestic gross collection has reached Rs 1,220.70 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

With its worldwide collection now past Rs 1,800 crore, can the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer move closer to the Rs 2,000 crore mark over the weekend?

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Language-Wise Earnings

On Day 25, the Hindi version leads the collections with Rs 5.08 crore, accounting for around 73.5% of the day's total. Tamil follows with Rs 99 lakh, while Kannada contributes Rs 84 lakh.

In its first 25 days, the Hindi version has collected Rs 772.23 crore, making up 75.6% of the film's total India net earnings. The Kannada version has contributed Rs 82.14 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 58.30 crore. Malayalam has earned Rs 55.90 crore, while Tamil has collected Rs 53.54 crore.

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Day-Wise Earnings

Ramayana opened its theatrical run with an India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 48.05 crore, registering a 25.9% decline. It recovered on Day 3 with Rs 69.80 crore, marking a 45.3% jump, before collecting Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4.

Day 5 witnessed a major surge, with collections rising 91.5% to Rs 107.50 crore, the film's highest single-day collection. It followed this with Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8. The film wrapped up its first eight days with Rs 564.60 crore net in India.

During its second week, Ramayana collected Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9 and Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10. Its collections further increased to Rs 75 crore on Day 11 before dropping to Rs 32 crore on Day 12. The film earned Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15, taking its second-week total to Rs 299.15 crore.

In its third week, the film collected Rs 15.75 crore on Day 16, followed by Rs 27.65 crore on Day 17 and Rs 35.60 crore on Day 18. It then earned Rs 12.70 crore on Day 19, Rs 17.50 crore on Day 20, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 21 and Rs 9.65 crore on Day 22, adding Rs 128.35 crore during the week.

In its fourth week, Ramayana collected Rs 8.45 crore on Day 23, followed by Rs 14.65 crore on Day 24, registering a 73.4% jump. On Day 25, the film has currently earned Rs 6.91 crore, taking its fourth-week total to Rs 30.01 crore so far.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One was released in theatres on November 5. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi.

The first instalment follows Rama's journey from his early life and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya and Ravana's abduction of Sita. The second part will continue the story of Rama's mission to rescue Sita and is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

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