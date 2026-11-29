For 20-year-old (claims to be 19 years old) Bommali Abhiram, working as a security guard is not the destination but a stepping stone towards a career in technology. The Hyderabad-based engineering student, who claims to balance his night shifts with college and coding, has shared an encouraging message about refusing to let present circumstances define his future.

In a video shared on Instagram under his 'Security Guard To Software Developer' series, Abhiram documents glimpses of his daily routine, from putting on his security guard uniform to spending time on his laptop.

The video, marked as Day 15 of the series, concludes with a powerful message reflecting his determination to overcome financial hardships and fulfil his professional aspirations.

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Abhiram, who runs the Instagram account 'BTech Security Wala', is apparently a third-year computer science engineering student specialising in artificial intelligence and machine learning at KG Reddy College of Engineering and Technology in Hyderabad, according to India Today.

While pursuing his engineering degree, the student works night shifts as a security guard, earning approximately Rs 13,000 a month to support his family.

His father works as a security guard as well, while his mother earns a living as a domestic help. With both Abhiram and his elder sister pursuing higher education, the family faces considerable financial commitments.

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Of the family's monthly income of around Rs 40,000, nearly Rs 27,000 goes towards loan repayments, while another Rs 10,000 is spent on rent.

Abhiram claims to has started working as a security guard after temporarily taking over his father's night duty. The arrangement eventually turned into regular employment, allowing him to contribute to household expenses while continuing his education.

The student apparently works as a Rapido bike taxi rider to cover his travel expenses. With his college located nearly 35 km from home, he takes passengers along his commute to meet fuel costs without placing an additional financial burden on his parents or himself.

His daily routine involves working from 8 pm to 7 am, attending college and finding time to develop his technical skills, leaving him with barely four to five hours of sleep.

Despite these challenges, Abhiram is reportedly focused on academics. Having scored 97.9% in his Class 12 examinations, he is now working towards building a career in the technology sector while developing his knowledge of cybersecurity.

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Through his Instagram videos, the engineering student is attempting to challenge the social stigma associated with certain professions, encouraging young people not to feel ashamed of taking up jobs to support their education and families.

Beyond securing employment as a software developer, Abhiram hopes to make technical education accessible to students who cannot afford expensive professional courses.

His journey from working night shifts in a security guard's uniform to pursuing a career in software development offers an encouraging and inspiring message of dignity of labour.

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