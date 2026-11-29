East Bengal FC will face arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, November 29.

East Bengal, the defending ISL champions, will look to make the most of home advantage in one of Indian football's biggest rivalries.

They are coming off a 2-2 draw against Sporting Club Delhi in their previous league match and will be keen to return to winning ways.

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Mohun Bagan Super Giant, meanwhile, head into the derby after a 2-1 victory over Churchill Brothers. The Mariners will aim to carry that momentum into the clash and secure bragging rights against their city rivals.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Date And Time

The ISL 2026-27 Kolkata Derby between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played on Sunday, November 29. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Venue

The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Recent Form

East Bengal FC's last four ISL matches: W-W-L-D

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's last five ISL matches: W-W-W-W-W

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Live Telecast Details

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The East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Live Streaming Details

The match will be streamed live on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel and SonyLIV in India.

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