Lodha Developers Ltd will invest more than Rs 6,000 crore this fiscal year on construction work across all projects as it looks to strengthen execution capabilities.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the country's leading real estate companies.

In an interview with PTI, Lodha Developers Executive Director-Finance Sushil Modi said the company has invested around Rs 2,600 crore in the first half of this fiscal year on pure construction activities.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"Our total construction spend will cross Rs 6,000 crore this fiscal year," he said, adding that the number was around Rs 4,800 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal.

In the September quarter, its construction spend rose 30 per cent year-on-year to around Rs 1,300 crore.

"We believe that execution capabilities should be continuously strengthened, so that consumers get the right experience in both products and services," Modi said.

Further, he said the company would now focus less on land acquisition as it has a total inventory of Rs 2 lakh crore in its ongoing and future housing projects.

He said the focus is on generating free cash flow, reducing debt, improving profit margins and enhancing execution capabilities.

"Now the focus will be less on business development because we are already sitting with Rs 2 lakh crore inventory, and thereby the significant operating cash flow that we will generate will convert into free cash flow and chart the path for the company to become a net cash-positive company," Modi said.

He said the company's net debt would decline significantly at March-end, driven by higher internal cash flow and less investment in land.

"In 2-3 years we are certain that in the housing business we will be a net cash positive company," Modi said.

On the overall demand scenario, he noted that the demand for residential properties continues to be strong for big branded companies.

On sales bookings, he expressed confidence that the company would meet the target of Rs 24,000 crore in the 2026-27 fiscal year.

It sold properties worth Rs 20,530 crore in the preceding 2025-26 financial year.

Already, the company's sales bookings or pre-sales in the first six months of this fiscal year have risen 7 per cent to Rs 9,670 crore.

Lodha Developers currently has a significant presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru. It has entered the Delhi-NCR market with the launch of a commercial project in Gurugram.

Last month, Lodha Developers reported a 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,013.5 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income. Its net profit stood at Rs 789.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 4,584.9 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 3,878.9 crore a year ago.

Since inception, Lodha Developers has completed more than 100 million sq ft of area across various

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.