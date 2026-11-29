Air India further extended its suspension of its flights to Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia until Dec. 31, 2026, according to an 'X' post from the company on Sunday.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh will remain suspended until Dec. 31, 2026," the post said.

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Would-be passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before Nov. 27, 2026 for travel up to Dec. 31 2026 have the option avail a one-time complimentary date change, subject to availability, or go ahead for a full refund upon cancellation.

Those who wish to reschedule their travel to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, with revised travel will be completed by Jan. 14, 2027. The airline also provided phone numbers for customers to reach out and sort their rescheduling and refunds.

"Our customer support teams are available to assist guests with rescheduling or refunds and can be reached at +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999." it said.

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Yemen 's Houthi forces have escalated drone, cruise missile, and ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia following the collapse of a ceasefire and renewed fighting in Yemen . Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea threatened to target Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea ports, calling for evacuations after the Saudi-led coalition issued an evacuation warning for Yemen's Ras Isa port .

The coalition reported intercepting and destroying a Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Riyadh on Nov. 29, following an earlier interception of a cruise missile aimed at the capital . Coalition forces also intercepted a missile and a drone headed toward southern Saudi Arabia, prompting brief emergency alerts in Abha and Khamis Mushait.

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