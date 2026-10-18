Tamil Nadu Monsoon Alert: Why Chennai Is Facing Heavy Waterlogging And What IMD Predicts Till Oct 23

Heavy showers lashed Chennai and neighbouring districts on Saturday night continuing into Sunday as the northeast monsoon intensified over Tamil Nadu, flooding roads, disrupting traffic and prompting civic authorities to step up emergency preparations.

Water-logged roads slowed down traffic in several parts of the city, with North Chennai bearing the brunt of the intense rainfall, with some weather stations recording more than 150 mm over a few hours.

According to rainfall data, Kathivakkam recorded 310.2mm of rain by midnight, while Parrys received 300.9mm. Sathangadu recorded 234.4mm, followed by Thiruvottiyur at 198.6mm and Ennore at 192.4mm.

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Heavy showers inundates parts of North Chennai, including Perambur, Thirvottiyur and Royapuram. Water-logging was also reported near Perambur Railway Station, Perambur High Road, Arthoon Road and Shaik Maistry Street, the New Indian Express reported.

15,000 Civic Workers Deployed, Control Rooms Activated

The Greater Chennai Corporation deployed nearly 15,000 field workers to address water-logging and respond to rain-related emergencies, DT Next reported.

Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna inspected the State Disaster Management Control Room at Ezhilagam and the Integrated Command and Control Centre at the Ripon Building complex on Sunday morning.

The minister urged residents to report water stagnation and related problems through the Greater Chennai Corporation's helpline,1913. DT Next also reported that five relief centres had been prepared with essential food supplies, while marriage halls had been identified as possible temporary shelters.

Authorities advised residents of unsafe buildings to move to relief centres if necessary. Electricity supply could also be temporarily disconnected is severely inundated areas as a precaution.

Why Is Chennai Receiving Heavy Rainfall?

The intense rainfall coincided with increased northeast monsoon activity over Tamil Nadu. According to the Hindustan Times, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the weather conditions to a cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with a trough extending from Lakshadweep towards the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Atmospheric circulation, warm sea surface temperatures off the Tamil Nadu coast and accumulated heat following a prolonged dry spell have also been cited as factors that may have contributed to the intense rainfall.

IMD Warns Of More Rainfall In Tamil Nadu

The IMD warned of continued rainfall across Tamil Nadu, with very heavy rain possible through October 21, Hindustan Times reported. A yellow alert was reported to remain in place through October 23.

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai also issued rainfall warnings for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with the outlook indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the region over the following days.

Residents have been advised to monitor official weather updates, avoid flooded roads and stay away from fast moving water during periods of heavy rain. Commuters should also check local traffic advisories as further showers could lead to fresh water-logging and delays.

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