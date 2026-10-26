Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 11: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Maintains Stready Run

Ranabaali continues its box office run as it enters its second Monday in theatres. Here's the latest update on the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer's Day 11 performance.

Ranabaali has collected Rs 1.34 crore gross on Day 11 so far. As per TrackTollywood, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 55.11 crore, with 16.9% occupancy across 1,750 shows in 552 theatres spanning 301 cities.

As per TrackTollywood, Ranabaali has sold 1,03,778 tickets on Day 11 so far. The film has recorded 108 fast-filling shows and 2 houseful shows, with an average ticket price of Rs 129.

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State-Wise Collection

Telangana remained the biggest contributor on Day 11 with Rs 67.04 lakh, followed by Andhra Pradesh, which recorded Rs 54.89 lakh. Karnataka contributed Rs 10.88 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 53,469 to the day's collection.

The film earned Rs 19,843 from Odisha, while Maharashtra recorded Rs 4,620, followed by Delhi with Rs 1,820 and Gujarat with Rs 1,154, the report stated.

Day-Wise Collection

Ranabaali opened with Rs 8.90 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.33 crore on Day 2. The film collected Rs 7.66 crore on Day 3 before earning Rs 5.70 crore on Day 4. Day 5 brought in Rs 7.18 crore, while Day 6 recorded Rs 5.65 crore. On Day 7, the film earned Rs 3.24 crore, taking its first-week collection to Rs 45.66 crore.

In its second week, Ranabaali collected Rs 2.23 crore on Day 8 and Rs 2.90 crore on Day 9. The film then recorded Rs 2.98 crore on Day 10. On Day 11, it has earned Rs 1.34 crore so far.

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All About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is set in South India in the 1870s and follows a warrior who fights against colonial rule during a time of famine. The film also explores his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, while blending history, folklore, action and drama.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features music by Ajay-Atul.

Ranabaali was released on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

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