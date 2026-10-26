Apple's New iPad Mini Gets Major Makeover With OLED And Water Resistance: Check Price, Features

Apple has announced an all-new iPad mini, bringing a significant display and performance upgrade to its smallest tablet. The headline change is the screen itself: a larger 8.5-inch OLED panel, an upgrade over the previous generation's display technology, capable of reaching up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

Buyers who want a more paper-like, glare-resistant finish can also opt for a nano-texture display, a feature Apple has typically reserved for its higher-end iPad Pro lineup.

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Performance And Software

Driving the new iPad mini is Apple's A20 Pro chip, the company's latest silicon, which should bring a meaningful jump in both processing power and efficiency over earlier models.

The tablet also ships with full support for Apple Intelligence and Siri's AI features, bringing the mini in line with the rest of Apple's current device lineup when it comes to on-device and cloud-assisted AI capabilities.

Thinner Build, Stronger Water Resistance

Despite the larger screen, Apple says the new iPad mini comes in a thinner and lighter design than its predecessor, making it easier to hold for extended periods. The tablet also picks up an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, a durability upgrade that should offer peace of mind for everyday use.

Rounding out the hardware changes, Apple has introduced new Acoustic Display speakers, a system built into the display itself for improved audio output without adding separate speaker grilles.

Camera And Connectivity

On the camera front, the iPad mini now features a 12-megapixel landscape-oriented Center Stage camera, positioned for a more natural framing during video calls when the tablet is held horizontally, which is how most people tend to use it for FaceTime or Zoom calls. Connectivity sees a notable jump too, with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, both representing the latest wireless standards for faster, more reliable connections.

Cellular models get Apple's own C2 modem, continuing the company's push to design more of its own chip components in-house. The device also supports fast charging, meaning users should be able to top up the battery more quickly than on previous iPad mini generations.

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Pricing And Availability

The new iPad mini starts at $699. Pre-orders open on October 28, with the device becoming available in stores and shipping to customers starting November 6, giving shoppers a tight window between ordering and getting the device in hand.

The iPad mini (2026) is priced in India starting at Rs 82,900 for the Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant starts at Rs 1,00,900. Eligible customers can avail of education savings, bringing the starting price down to Rs 76,900.

The tablet is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage configurations, with Midnight and Starlight colour options.

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