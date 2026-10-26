Ramayana Advance Bookings: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Gets Good Head Start Before Release

With its release date nearing, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is seeing a strong response in advance bookings across India. The film has recorded notable demand across multiple states and languages.

The Nitesh Tiwari movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has crossed the Rs 12-crore mark in India advance bookings ahead of its opening day. According to TrackTollywood, the film has sold 2,21,731 tickets across 5,461 shows in 896 theatres spanning 182 cities. The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 18.0%, with 10 houseful and 416 fast-filling shows reported so far.

Language-Format-Wise Advance Booking

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TrackTollywood reports that Hindi is leading the language-wise advance booking with Rs 10.22 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 1.27 crore. Telugu has recorded Rs 51.78 lakh, while Tamil stands at Rs 1.24 lakh.

3D leads the format-wise advance booking with Rs 7.22 crore. IMAX 3D follows with Rs 2.88 crore, while 2D has recorded Rs 79.56 lakh.

4DX 3D has registered Rs 53.98 lakh. DOLBY CINEMA 2D stands at Rs 12.99 lakh, while DOLBY CINEMA 3D has recorded Rs 12.41 lakh.

3D SCREEN X has collected Rs 10.09 lakh, followed by EPIQ 3D at Rs 7.99 lakh. ICE 3D has earned Rs 7.12 lakh, while HDR By Barco stands at Rs 5.79 lakh. 4DX has recorded Rs 2.38 lakh so far.

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State-Wise Advance Booking

Maharashtra leads the state-wise advance booking with Rs 2.51 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 2 crore and Delhi with Rs 1.24 crore. Uttar Pradesh has recorded Rs 99.62 lakh, while Telangana stands at Rs 80.76 lakh and Gujarat at Rs 62.73 lakh.

West Bengal has registered Rs 57.26 lakh, followed by Rajasthan with Rs 46.97 lakh and Haryana with Rs 44.05 lakh. Odisha has recorded Rs 36.43 lakh, while Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have earned Rs 27.39 lakh and Rs 25.91 lakh, respectively.

Punjab has contributed Rs 24.63 lakh, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 23.16 lakh. Bihar stands at Rs 19.07 lakh, while Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have recorded Rs 16.22 lakh and Rs 15.85 lakh. Andhra Pradesh has earned Rs 13.99 lakh, followed by Uttarakhand at Rs 9.29 lakh and Assam at Rs 9.25 lakh, the report stated.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part film based on the ancient Indian epic. The first part follows Rama's exile from Ayodhya and his journey after Sita is kidnapped.

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

Namit Malhotra is producing the film, while DNEG is handling the visual effects. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music. Ramayana: Part One will release internationally on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, including premium formats such as IMAX.

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